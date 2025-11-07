SNOWBOUND: A HOLIDAY TALE Makes World Premiere at Town Hall Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



A family friendly play that takes us back 33 years and gives the heartwarming reminder of what the winter season is all about. Snowbound: A Holiday Tale by Kimberly Ridgeway & Richard Perez ends the 2025 portion of our Main Stage season.

It's 1992—Nirvana rules the airwaves, Home Alone 2 is in theaters, and everyone wants a Super Nintendo under the tree. But for a high school group en route to a national academic competition, the holidays take an unexpected turn when a historic blizzard leaves them stranded having to take refuge in an abandoned house. As they grapple with missing their families and celebrating their own unique traditions, tensions rise, secrets unfold, and unlikely bonds form. Through laughter, conflict, and moments of ingenuity, they discover that the true meaning of the season isn't about where you are—but who you're with.

“When I returned to the Bay Area three years ago, I had the privilege of being directed by Kimberly Ridgeway. I quickly discovered what so many already know—she is an extraordinary artist whose talent and vision elevate every project she touches. So when the opportunity arose to collaborate with a local writer, she was the first person who came to mind.” shared Artistic Director and Playwright Richard Perez. “From our very first conversation, it was clear we shared the same vision: to create a fresh and heartfelt holiday tale. It should be no surprise, co-writing Snowbound with her has been an absolute joy.”

“The journey of writing Snowbound: A Holiday Tale surpassed every expectation.” commented Director and Playwright Kimberly Ridgeway. “Richard Perez' artistry, collaboration, creativity, and generosity made the process a fulfilling experience, and together we've created a story full of humor, humanity, connection, kindness, and gratitude — the true spirit of the holidays. I couldn't imagine a more joyful way to make my Town Hall Theatre directorial debut.”

Main Stage tickets are $20-$45. We also offer Pay-What-You-Can tickets to all Main Stage performances! To choose your own ticket price, use the promo code PWYC followed by the amount you wish to pay per ticket, For example: PWYC10 for a $10 ticket, PWYC20 for a $20 ticket, and so on.

Check out the Town Hall happy hour from 6:00-6:30pm and 1:00-1:30pm, and enjoy a $1 off all beer, wine, and cocktails! Relax in the lobby 1 hour before each performance, and delight in live music provided by local Bay Area musicians.