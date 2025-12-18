Palo Alto Players To Present Bay Area Regional Premiere Of THE DA VINCI CODE

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Palo Alto Players will continue its 95th season with the Bay Area regional premiere of THE DA VINCI CODE, adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from the novel by Dan Brown. The production will play 10 in-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater in Palo Alto.

The stage adaptation follows Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who is summoned to the Louvre after the murder of a museum curator and becomes the prime suspect in the investigation. Joined by cryptologist Sophie Neveu, Langdon races to decode a series of symbols and historical clues while evading authorities and uncovering secrets tied to art, religion, and history.

The production will be directed by Jennifer Copaken, who previously directed and choreographed FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Palo Alto Players. The creative team will include scenic design by Patrick Klein, assistant direction by Sydney Harmon, dramaturgy by Josh Siegel, costume design by Andy Lechuga, lighting design by Edward Hunter, sound design by Gregorio Perez, fight choreography by Bessie Zolno, and projection design by Tasi Alabastro.

“We're absolutely thrilled to bring THE DA VINCI CODE to the stage for its Bay Area regional premiere,” said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. “This iconic mystery has captivated millions around the world, and now audiences will experience its twists and revelations in an entirely new way—live, right before their eyes. Our incredibly creative director, Jennifer Copaken, has partnered with a stellar cast and design team to craft a thrilling blend of art, history, and suspense that will keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats!”

CAST

The cast will feature Christian Vaughn-Munck as Professor Robert Langdon and Alli Gamlen as Sophie Neveu, alongside David Boyll as Teabing, Dane Lentz as Fache, Brandon Milligan as Silas, Stephen Sammonds as Saunière, Setareh Greenwood as Collet, George Alexander K. as Rémy, Monica Cappuccini as Sandrine/Marie and others, Keith Brown as Philip and additional roles, Sarah Benjamin as Vernet/Westminster Docent, and Monica Cappuccini, Keith Brown, and others appearing in multiple roles. The movement ensemble will include Hannah Oviatt and Arjun Sheth. Understudies will include Keith Brown and Sydney Harmon.

TICKETING AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

THE DA VINCI CODE will run at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., select Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., with a preview performance prior to opening. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650-329-0891, or at the box office. Group rates are available, and the production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special events during the run will include a Pick-Your-Price preview night, an opening night performance followed by a post-show reception, and a Parents’ Play Date matinee that includes complimentary childcare programming for ticket holders attending the performance.

