Complete Cast Set for ALL MY SONS at Berkeley Rep Starring Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for Arthur Miller’s seminal work of American drama, All My Sons, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre beginning Friday, February 20 and running through Sunday, March 29, 2026.



The American dream comes at a price. But who truly pays for it? Arthur Miller's searing indictment of moral compromise erupts with new urgency in this groundbreaking production. When a father makes a fateful decision to preserve his family's hard-won success, the aftershocks ripple far beyond his home and community. Featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and acclaimed actress — and real-life partner — Wanda De Jesús, Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal (Mexodus) brings a bold new perspective to this American classic through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class — maintaining the original text while sharpening its themes of justice and inequity. This powerful revival reveals a tragedy where the pursuit of prosperity collides with the reality of who America was built to serve.



“I have always felt that All My Sons is one of the greatest plays in the American canon. Every line, every silence serves a purpose,” said Mendizábal. “It’s a privilege to direct this dream cast in a production I hope resonates deeply with audiences today in the San Francisco Bay Area.”



Joining the previously announced Jimmy Smits (Joe Keller) and Wanda De Jesús (Kate Keller) are Alejandro Hernandez (Chris Keller), MaYaa Boateng (Ann Deever), Cassidy Brown (Dr. Jim Bayliss), Brady Morales-Woolery (Frank Lubey), Regina Morones (Lydia Lubey), Brandon Gill (George Deever), and Elissa Beth Stebbins (Sue Bayliss). Bert will be played by both Osiezhe Gregory and Danyel Lacey.



The creative team for All My Sons includes Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), The Tesley Office (Casting), Hope Villanueva (Stage Manager), and Anthony Lopez (Assistant Stage Manager).

