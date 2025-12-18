ONCE Begins At Berkeley Playhouse This February

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkeley Playhouse will continue its 2025–26 season with ONCE, the Tony Award-winning musical with a book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production will be directed by Josh Marx, with music direction by Michael Patrick Wiles and choreography by Erin Rose Solorio.

Set in Dublin, ONCE follows an Irish busker and a Czech immigrant whose shared love of music leads to a creative partnership and an evolving personal relationship. Over the course of a single week, the two characters collaborate on songs that reflect their growing connection, while navigating questions of love, ambition, and belonging. The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, which featured the Academy Award-winning song “Falling Slowly.”

For Berkeley Playhouse’s production, all cast members will perform as actor-musicians, playing their own instruments onstage. Director Josh Marx said the piece’s emphasis on music-making and community was a central inspiration for the staging, noting the show’s ensemble-driven structure and its roots in shared musical experience.

CAST

Jake Gale will appear as Guy, with Gillian Eichenberger as Girl. The cast will also include John Mannion as Da; Dyan McBride* as Baruska; Cassidy Hill as Eamon; Nicholas Contrad as Svec; Michael Doppe as Andrej; Christina Walton as Ex-Girlfriend; Sean Hoffman as Bank Manager; Billy Raphael as Emcee; Michael Barrett Austin* as Billy; Sarah Jiang as Reza; and Kay Kawashima and Selma Jeyathurai White sharing the role of Ivonka.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association.

TICKETS AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Preview performances will begin on February 20, with the official opening set for February 21. The production will run through March 8, with performances scheduled Friday through Sunday and select weekday evenings.

Tickets are priced at $29 for previews, $19–$55 for regular performances, and $40–$66 for special pub-style seating, plus a ticketing vendor fee. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets and additional information are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or online. All performances will take place at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Avenue in Berkeley.

