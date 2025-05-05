SFJAZZ Reveals Local Vendors for 2025 San Francisco Jazz Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SFJAZZ—under the direction and guidance of Executive Artistic Director Terence Blanchard—revealed the local vendors that will participate in the 42nd Annual San Francisco Jazz Festival, taking place June 13–15, 2025 in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood.

This year’s revamped festival celebrating music and community will feature 12 concerts each day in both the Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab at SFJAZZ (201 Franklin St.), as well as a brand-new Festival Tent (110 Franklin St., corner of Franklin St. & Oak St.). In addition, curated guest DJ sets in both venues. Limited full access VIP & 3-Day Passes, 1-Day Passes, and venue specific passes are available now.



An outdoor festival street market will take place on Franklin & Oak St., and will feature an exciting lineup of local vendors, offering food and beverage, crafts, and artisan goods that will enhance the overall festival experience with unique Bay Area flavor. A community art market will be held in the SFJAZZ Center, featuring a unique selection of local artwork and a vinyl record swap, inviting music lovers to connect with fellow collectors in celebration of jazz and vinyl culture.



The lineup of vendors includes:



OUTDOOR FESTIVAL STREET MARKET



OFF THE GRID FOOD TRUCKS

This year’s Festival will feature a rotating selection of some of Off the Grid’s finest food truck vendors. Off the Grid began in 2010 with the simple idea of grouping Street Food creators together to create an experience that allows neighbors to connect with friends, and families to reconnect with each other. Since then, their markets have become an iconic and quintessential Bay Area activity, known for its unique food and cultural experiences. They currently operate 60+ weekly public events throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and serve over 1 million meals a year through their public sale events.



HAMMERLING WINES

Founded by winemaker Josh Hammerling in 2018, Hammerling Wines explores cool-climate California vineyards along the coast through the lens of low-intervention sparkling wine. Hammerling started working in cellars, vineyards and tasting rooms in Washington State in 2014. Many low-intervention experiments in friends’ garages led to a fascination with classic and experimental expressions of sparkling wine. In 2017 he moved to Berkeley to work for Broc Cellars and Donkey and Goat while he got his project off the ground. He settled in Berkeley for his winery to take advantage of its proximity to the Central Coast to the south and Mendocino to the north. It’s the ideal location for sourcing fruit from distinctive, responsibly farmed vineyards.



CELLARMAKER BREWING COMPANY

Founded in 2013 in San Francisco’s SoMa district Cellarmaker Brewing Company has become a pillar in the craft beer scene, celebrated for their creativity and variety as purveyors of beer. Cellarmaker produces a collaborative approach that values experimentation, freshness, and the art of fermentation. We are proud to announce the official beer of the San Francisco Jazz Festival is a collaborative partnership with Cellarmaker Brewing and will be available on-site at the Festival Beer Garden and the SFJAZZ Center.



SFJAZZ CENTER COMMUNITY ART MARKET



YASUSHI MATSUI

Yasushi Matsui, an art and craft lover, was born in the US, and grew up in Japan, and now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he is dedicated to drawing and painting. Over the past two decades, he has honed his skills through live painting at events and festivals, creating murals, producing commissioned illustrations, and collaborating with various artists and renowned brands such as Chrome industries and Moss Snowsticks. He will be vending pieces from his print collection “SKRAPS” of sketches from his travels through the U.S., Asia and South America. All prints are one-of-one editions and selected works are printed on hand made Washi paper. He will also be presenting his project EToOto (painting with sound) exploring a new form of unity through painting with sound during our Miner Auditorium performances on Day 1, 2, & 3.



ETERNAL NOW

Eternal Now is a book shop, record shop, ar(k)chive, and communal space for the arts located in Oakland, California. They curate a collection of physical media and artwork, and hosts concerts, conversations, visual art events and other happenings — both inside the shop and out. Eternal Now also houses a growing archive of art publications, music and ephemera available as a resource to our collaborators. They will be vending a curated selection of books, publications and vinyl.



Mother Armenia

Mother Armenia is a women-founded and led collective that produces events to highlight Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) artists and culture, build community, and support humanitarian relief efforts through art experiences, music, and events. They produce ‘Mother Armenia Radio’ in partnership with Lower Grand Radio, promote Armenian dance parties, art showcases and more. They will curate a rotating line-up of SWANA artists vending crafts, mixed media, and visual art.



CMD Studios

CMD Studios is small batch handcrafted ceramics operation creating unique ceramics that blend artistry and functionality, adding beauty and craftsmanship to everyday life. CMD studios was founded to share the joy of handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramics with others. Each item is made in small batches, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike, just like the people who enjoy them. They will be curating a selection of Cermanics at the San Francisco Jazz Festival Community Market.

