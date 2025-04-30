SFFILM Reveals Golden Gate Award and Audience Award Winners at 68th San Francisco International Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SFFILM has announced the winners of the juried Golden Gate Awards competition and the Audience Awards at the 68th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM Festival). Golden Gate Awards were given in the feature film categories of New Directors–Ink Wash, Global Visions–All That’s Left of You, Cine Latino–Beloved Tropic, and the newly named Kirby Walker Documentary Award–Seeds.

Honoring the best documentary feature, the Kirby Walker Documentary Award celebrates the legacy of Kirby Walker, beloved Bay Area activist and filmmaker, whose profound curiosity about the lives of others and the world in general sparked a lasting love and respect for documentary filmmaking that allows audiences to develop their own informed viewpoint.

In the Mid-Lengths and Short films categories, Golden Gate Awards were given to Mid-Length Film–Two People Exchanging Saliva, Narrative Short Film–Stomach Bug, Documentary Short Film–The Hemingway, Animated Short Film–My Brother, My Brother, and Bay Area Short Film–A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers.

Golden Gate Awards were also presented to Family Short Film–The Girl with the Occupied Eyes and Youth Works Short Film–Coop.

Audience Awards were given to Documentary Feature–Come See Me in the Good Light and in a tie, two titles were honored in the Narrative category: Narrative Feature–All That's Left of You and Narrative Feature–Souleymane's Story.

The 2025 SFFILM Festival ran from April 17–27, with events held in theaters across the Bay Area, including the Premier Theater at One Letterman, the Marina Theatre, the Presidio Theatre, the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA), The Walt Disney Family Museum Theater, the Roxie Theatre, and SFMOMA. With a full slate of in-person programming and events, the 68th iteration of the Festival featured essential stories from both local and international filmmakers, who hailed from over 50 countries.

2025 GOLDEN GATE AWARDS AND AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS

New Directors Award

Ink Wash

Director: Sarra Tsorakidis, Producers: Nikos Moustakas, Katrine Dolmer (Romania/Greece/Denmark 2024, 90)

A heartbroken mural painter nearing 40 retreats to a remote Romanian hotel, where the surrounding wilderness and solitude force her to confront her past, reassess her future, and rediscover her artistry.

In a statement, the jury said: “The jury awards Sarra Tsorakidis’s stark, assured, and unshakable debut feature, a character study examining a Romanian artist’s days working in a new hotel under construction, coming off of a difficult breakup while exploring new connections. The gorgeous yet lonely setting fits seamlessly with the story, which was brought to life by the brilliant star Ilinca Harnut and an excellent supporting cast. Drenched in the beauty of nature and evoking questions around intimacy and solitude, the film lingers with you long after you've watched. Tsorakidis’s exacting compositions reflect the work of its subject, gradually granting us profound access into her interior life—her journey is familiar and quiet, but realized on screen with consistently thorny, nuanced emotional depth. An auspicious introduction to a bold new filmmaker, Ink Wash represents a model winner of the New Directors Award. We can’t wait to see more from Tsorakidis.”

Global Visions Award

All That’s Left of You

Director: Cherien Dabis, Producers: Thanassis Karathanos, Cherien Dabis, Martin Hampel, Karim Amer (Germany, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2025, 145)

An epic drama spanning three generations in the life of a Palestinian family, this dynamic film centers the story in the personal while also depicting the dehumanizing political situation surrounding its characters.

In a statement, the jury said: “Director Cherien Dabis has accomplished quite a feat with her generation-spanning story of Palestinian life that explores the emotional ramifications of the occupation and its horrors upon a single family. Framed by the story of a Palestinian teenager at a West Bank protest who experiences violence that rocks his family and leads to his mother recounting the familial threads, all the way back to the 1948 Nakba and onward toward the present day, that brought her son to that fateful event. Dabis has not only written and directed the film she is amongst its wonderful cast playing the mother whose evocative emotion provides the film its structure. Epic in length, historical dimensions, and emotion, All That’s Left of You is a triumph demonstrating the connective powers of the medium itself. It is brimming with historical detail and minute lived-in moments that imbue the film with emotional complexity. This is embodied by a tremendous cast anchored by a raw-nerved, soulful performance from Saleh Bakri. The film doesn’t argue for Palestinian humanity, it already believes in it, which engenders audiences to think deeply and act more precisely when it comes to the watershed political and humanitarian crisis of our time.”

Cine Latino Award

Beloved Tropic

Director: Ana Endara, Producer: Isabella Gálvez (Panama/Colombia 2024, 108)

US Premiere

A Colombian immigrant woman in Panama cares for a matriarch suffering from dementia in a powerful story about love, motherhood, and aging.

The jury stated: “With a potently insightful touch, writer-director Ana Endara reveals the pain of loss, tied to the complexities of motherhood and life transitions. Two distinct perspectives converge for a nuanced and affecting portrait of an unexpected friendship. Endara’s delicate direction of her two lead actresses creates moments of tenderness and mutual appreciation that always feel organically brought to life. Furthermore, the artist’s portrayal on the Panamanian social strata by focusing on two immigrants with unique experiences broadens our understanding of a country with a particular history and place in Latin America.”

The jury also acknowledged “the extraordinary work of actress Paulina García in both Beloved Tropic and Horizon, whose emotional precision and dramatic range become crucial in both complex narratives.”

Kirby Walker Documentary Award

Seeds

Director: Brittany Shyne, Producers: Danielle Varga, Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, Brittany Shyne (USA 2024, 125) SFFILM Supported (Documentary Film Fund)

This visually stunning portrait reflects on identity, legacy, and the cyclical nature of life as it explores a Black family’s century-old farm, capturing its beauty as well as the family’s struggles.

In a statement, the jury said: “For its poetic pace and patient, ever-present lens, Seeds is our unanimous selection for the inaugural Kirby Walker Documentary Award. Brittany Shyne’s stunning directorial debut immerses audiences in the stories of Black farmers in the South, rendered with reverence and deep intention in every frame. An essential film by an exciting new talent, Seeds is an unforgettable portrait of the power of generational love and healing in the face of systemic inequities.”

Mid-Length Film Award

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Natalie Musteata, Alexandre Singh (France/USA 2024, 36)

In a repressive society where kissing means death and currency is measured in slaps, an unhappy woman’s growing bond with a salesgirl sparks desire, jealousy, and dangerous consequences.

In a statement, the jury said: “Two People Exchanging Saliva is a wonderfully creative and sneakily clever film about power, jealousy, and forbidden love told amidst an imaginatively dystopic economy of pain. Beautifully acted, artfully shot, deftly produced, and sure-handed in its writing, directors Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh have made a film I will be telling cinephiles to find and watch for some time.”

Narrative Short Film Award

Stomach Bug

Matty Crawford (UK 2024, 15)

While struggling to maintain a connection with his absent daughter, a lonely empty-nester allows his inner turmoil and grief to grow into something gruesome.

The jury stated:: “The Narrative Short category was quite competitive this year with nineteen films, but we all felt drawn to the same standout work of Stomach Bug. Matty Crawford's film so viscerally depicts the 'too real' horror of aging as an immigrant single parent contending with an escalating and overwhelming level of loneliness and discomfort. Crawford accomplishes the near-impossible balancing act of depicting repulsive body horror side by side with emotionally vulnerable exchanges in such a succinct film. The intentionality of how and when to employ language is exemplary.”

Documentary Short Film Award

The Hemingway

Patrick Sean O’Brien, Evan Mathis (USA 2024, 10)

Filmmaker Patrick Sean O’Brien brings forth a dose of levity, magical realism, and the undeniable truths of his experience living with ALS.

In a statement, the jury said: “All three jurors agreed instantly about awarding Best Documentary Short to the wildly creative The Hemingway. Patrick Sean O'Brien, the film's writer, main participant and co-director, very generously walks the audience through his colorful internal life, as well as his gratitude for producing the titular Hemingway. After seeing the amount of focus and labor that Patrick has to put into writing just the opening sentence of the film, we were blown away by the range of emotions and scale of world that Patrick and Evan were able to build and squeeze into an eight minute short. This is truly a one of a kind work.”

Animated Short Film Award

My Brother, My Brother

Saad Dnewar, Abdelrahman Dnewar (Egypt/France/Germany 2025, 15)

North American Premiere

This mesmerizing synthesis of live action and animation tells the story of twin brothers Omar and Wesam, beginning with their time in the womb.

The jury stated: “For its beautifully crafted and imaginatively rendered exploration of memory and family dynamics, seen through the mirrored eyes of identical twins, the jury honors My Brother, My Brother as the Best Animated Short. Its hybrid style and deeply nuanced storytelling set it apart in a remarkably rich field of animated works.”

Bay Area Short Film Award

A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers

Birdy Wei-Ting Hung (Taiwan/USA 2024, 12)

A girl's senses are aroused amidst the sweltering heat of a Taipei summer when she enters a cinema with a bag of crushed watermelon juice.

In a statement, the jury said: “The jury awards the Bay Area Shorts Award to Birdy Wei-Ting Hung for her film A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers. With a fiercely exquisite hand, Hung interlaces the rich tapestry of Taiwanese history with haunting meditations on gender and state violence. Created during Hung’s time at San Francisco State University, this poignant work of art pulses with the spirit of resistance and dreams that define the Bay Area ethos.”

Family Short Film Award

The Girl with the Occupied Eyes

André Carrilho (Portugal, 2024, 8)

California Premiere

With her eyes constantly glued to her screen, a little girl misses vibrant landscapes, a splashy group of circus animals, a mysterious UFO, and all else that passes before her.

In a statement, the jury said: “The Girl with the Occupied Eyes captivates with its appealing character designs, stunning visuals, and a beautifully matched musical score that enhances the film’s universal message. Its use of expressive colors and engaging animation resonates warmly with audiences of all ages.”

Youth Works Short Film Award

Coop

Mujtaba Alhejji (Saudi Arabia 2024, 12 min)

North American Premiere

After accidentally popping a soccer ball, young Adam sparks a creative solution at the market to get enough money to buy a new ball and win over his teammates.

The jury stated: “We selected a film that we thought had incredible performances from child actors, offers complete character arcs for multiple characters in little time, an understanding of all film components, and transported us to a part of the world we do not know but felt connected to. We chose Coop as the winner.”

Audience Award: Narrative Feature

All That’s Left of You

Director: Cherien Dabis, Producers: Thanassis Karathanos, Cherien Dabis, Martin Hampel, Karim Amer (Germany, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2025, 145)

An epic drama spanning three generations in the life of a Palestinian family, this dynamic film centers the story in the personal while also depicting the dehumanizing political situation surrounding its characters.

Audience Award: Narrative Feature

Souleymane’s Story

Director: Boris Lojkine, Producer: Bruno Nahon (France 2024, 92)

Boris Lojkine’s moody and propulsive film plays like a thriller, steadily laying out the obstacles confronting undocumented immigrant Souleymane as he desperately tries to make the right choices.

Audience Award: Documentary Feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Director: Ryan White, Producers: Jessica Hargrave, Ryan White, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen (USA 2025, 104)

Spoken word icon and poet laureate Andrea Gibson navigates her final tour amid a devastating cancer diagnosis. She and her partner Megan Falley bring a vibrant accessibility to the cycles of treatment with grace, poignancy, and bawdy humor.

SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION AND HONORABLE MENTIONS

Global Visions

Cactus Pears

Director: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, Producers: Neeraj Churi, Mohamed Khaki, Kaushik Ray, Naren Chandavarkar, Sidharth Meer, Hareesh Reddypalli, Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, Jim Sarbh, Rajesh Parwatkar, Deepthi Pendurty, Parag Pradhan (India/UK/Canada 2025, 112)

A tender tale of queer love and friendship that blossoms amidst one man’s grief over the death of his father and the strict social mores of a rugged western Indian town.

In a statement, the jury said: “Cactus Pears is a profoundly tender film about a thirty-year old living in Mumbai returning to his rural hometown in Western India for the funeral rituals occuring in the wake of his father’s death. Director-writer Rohan Kanawade utilizes this premise as a portal into deep love, queer longing, and connection as the lead character navigates his extended family’s questioning about his unmarried stature, the genuine care of his mother, and the gentle beginnings of a relationship with a local farmer. It is a film that lovingly portrays complex connections and cultural ideas — about death, sexuality, familial loyalty — in a minor key. The film charmed each jury member with its carefully embodied performances and meditative pacing that we wanted to highlight it for the festival with a special mention.”

Kirby Walker Documentary Honorable Mention

How to Build a Library

Directors: Chris King, Maia Lekow, Producers: Chris King, Maia Lekow (Kenya/Germany 2025, 101)

Two determined women in Nairobi take on the daunting task of decolonizing a former whites-only library, navigating bureaucracy, fundraising, and colonial legacies to transform it into a vibrant cultural hub for modern Kenya.

The jury stated: “We honorably recognize How to Build a Library for its powerful and instructive exploration of the unfinished work of decolonization in Kenya. Directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King document the courage and resilience of Shiro and Angela as they reclaim a colonial institution for their community. With evocative storytelling, deft archival use, and remarkable access, How to Build a Library reminds us that meaningful change is possible through collective action.”

Youth Works Short Film Honorable Mention

Why Can’t We Just Be Ghosts?

Patrick Jang (USA 2025, 9 min)

World Premiere

After a teen ghost confesses his depression to his human Best Friend, the two search for a path toward acceptance and happiness in this thought-provoking satire.

In a statement, the jury said: “Our honorable mention is Why Can't We Just Be Ghosts?, we felt a connection to the topic and it balanced a lighthearted style and serious commentary.”

Image courtesy of SFFILM and rights holders

