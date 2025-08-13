The San Francisco Symphony to Kick Off 2025–26 Season With All San Francisco Concert and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Francisco Symphony will kick off its 2025–26 season with two celebratory events including the All San Francisco Concert on September 11, followed by the Opening Gala on September 12.

The All San Francisco concert on September 11 features the San Francisco Symphony with conductor Jaap van Zweden in a special program including John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine; Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring pianist Parker Van Ostrand, a student at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music; and Ottorino Respighi’s Pines of Rome. The All San Francisco Concert is a 46-year-strong tradition celebrating the people who work tirelessly to make the Bay Area a more just and equitable place. This special San Francisco Symphony program is offered at a subsidized ticket price of $12 for Bay Area nonprofit, social services, and grassroots organizations. Founded by native San Franciscan, veteran philanthropist, and patron of the arts Ellen Magnin Newman, and led by an advisory committee of nonprofit and community leaders, the All San Francisco Concert is an important pillar of the San Francisco Symphony’s ongoing work to make the Symphony an accessible, welcoming space for all Bay Area residents, regardless of income.

In honor of its founder, the All San Francisco Concert also includes the presentation of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award. Recipients of the award are celebrated at the All San Francisco Concert and receive a San Francisco Symphony concert series subscription for two as well as a cash grant. This year’s recipient of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award is SCRAP.

Founded in 1976 and based in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, SCRAP works at the intersection of the arts, arts education, and the environment. SCRAP’s mission is to put the materials and methods of artmaking in reach for everyone, helping people turn everyday objects into creative projects that fuel the human spirit, support community vibrancy, and reinforce environmental awareness. Each year SCRAP’s programs serve over 33,000 people with circular access to creative materials and services at its depot and in the community—all while diverting 200+ tons of waste from landfill. The reusable supplies SCRAP diverts from the waste stream end up in the hands of tens of thousands of educators, students, artists, and nonprofits throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. SCRAP’s creative reuse programming includes workshops for teachers, students, and creative souls from every walk of life, Free Teachers’ Supplies Give-Aways, art tables at community events, and exhibitions of art made from reclaimed materials, all the while educating, reusing materials, and inspiring creativity.

