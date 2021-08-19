SF Shakes Announces Free Shakespeare In The Park Performances

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival announces performances of Free Shakespeare in the Park on the grounds at Redwood CIty's Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster Avenue. Performances will take place September 4 through 12 on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 4:00 pm.

The company is presenting Pericles, Prince of Tyre, in a new verse translation by playwright Ellen McLaughlin, as a hybrid, episodic production, with three virtual episodes followed by a culminating episode in the parks. Each performance of this final installment of Pericles, titled "This Great Miracle," begins with a recap of prior events. Recordings of Episodes 1-3 are available on the Festival's YouTube channel. Additionally, watch parties for all three episodes are scheduled August 21 and August 28. They will be hosted by Festival Artistic Director Rebecca J. Ennals accompanied by special guests.

In Pericles: This Great Miracle, directed by Carla Pantoja, Pericles' daughter Marina has been kidnapped and sold to a brothel in Mytilene. She devises an escape and begins earning her living as a teacher. Believing his daughter to be dead, a despondent Pericles drifts into Mytilene. Lysimachus, the local governor, summons Marina, thinking her kindness might comfort the depressed prince. A joyous recognition occurs between Pericles and his daughter when they realize the miraculous nature of this chance encounter. The goddess Diana descends and orders Pericles to visit her temple in Ephesus. There he recounts his hardships in full, and another joyful reunion takes place.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Audiences will be required to wear masks and socially distance, with three feet of space between themselves and their neighbors. Programs will primarily be provided digitally to limit close interaction with ushers and house managers. Per the theater's agreement with the union, Actors Equity Association, actors may not visit with audience members, nor sign autographs. Though cash donations will be accepted, donations via the Festival website and text to give are encouraged.

"Performing outside offers us all a safer way to gather together to experience live theater during the pandemic." says Executive Director Toby Leavitt. "The additional safety measures of masking up and socially distancing will provide an additional layer of comfort and protection for us." A recording of the in-person performance of the park performance will also be available on SF Shakes' YouTube channel later in September. The recording will also allow the company to serve those who are not able to gather in person.

After over a year of performing only virtually, the Festival is looking forward to in-person performances with civic partner Redwood City. Chris Beth, Director of Redwood City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department comments, "Free Shakespeare in the Park has become a highly anticipated annual tradition in Redwood City over the past 10 years. We were proud that our partnership with SF Shakes continued uninterrupted by Covid with Free Shakespeare at Home, and we welcome this September's in-person performances of Free Shakespeare in the Park." Toby K. Leavitt, Festival Executive Director, adds that "Just as Pericles experiences a joyful reunion, we look forward to reuniting with audiences on the grounds of Sequoia High - I cannot think of a more fitting way to celebrate a decade of partnership between SF Shakes and the City of Redwood City."

Pericles Watch Parties

(Watch the first 3 episodes in one viewing)

- Saturday, August 21 at 7:00 pm (PDT)

- Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 pm (PDT)

In-person performances for Episode 4: This great miracle

(Performances last approximately 90 minutes and no intermission.)

Grounds of Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster (at Broadway),

Redwood City

- (Preview) September 4, Saturday at 4:00 pm

- (Preview) September 5, Sunday at 4:00 pm

- (Opening) September 6, Labor Day Monday at 4:00 pm

- September 11, Saturday at 4:00 pm

- September 12, Sunday at 4:00 pm

McLaren Park's Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, San Francisco

- (Preview) September 18, Saturday at 2:00 pm

- (Opening) September 19, Sunday at 2:00 pm

- September 24, Friday at 2:00 pm

- September 25, Saturday at 2:00 pm

- September 26, Sunday at 2:00 pm

Memorial Park Amphitheater, Stevens Creek Blvd & Mary Ave, Cupertino

- (Preview) October 2, Saturday at 4:00 pm

- (Opening) October 3, Sunday at 4:00 pm

- October 8, Friday at 4:00 pm

- October 9, Saturday at 4:00 pm

- October 10, Sunday at 4:00 pm

All performances are free.

On-demand recordings of Episodes 1 through 3 are available for a limited time starting August 13 at https://www.youtube.com/user/SFShakes A recording of the in-park performance of Episode 4 will be released on a date to be announced. For more information, visit www.sfshakes.org or call (415) 558-0888.