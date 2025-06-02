 tracking pixel
Reeve Carney Performs the Music of QUEEN at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Performances are on June 13th and 14th, 2025.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Reeve Carney Performs the Music of QUEEN at Feinstein's at the Nikko Image
FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO, San Francisco’s leading Cabaret Club, will present Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN on June 13th and 14th, 2025.

Don’t miss Reeve’s unique twist on this beloved material in his one-man cabaret highlighting a collection of their indomitable anthems including classics like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,””Somebody to Love,” “The Show Must Go On” and so much more!

Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN plays Feinstein’s at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on June 13 and 14, at 8 pm.  Cover charges are $62.03 ($51.00 + $11.00 fees).



