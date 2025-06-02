Reeve Carney Performs the Music of QUEEN at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO, San Francisco’s leading Cabaret Club, will present Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN on June 13th and 14th, 2025.

Don’t miss Reeve’s unique twist on this beloved material in his one-man cabaret highlighting a collection of their indomitable anthems including classics like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,””Somebody to Love,” “The Show Must Go On” and so much more!

Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN plays Feinstein’s at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on June 13 and 14, at 8 pm. Cover charges are $62.03 ($51.00 + $11.00 fees).

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds