Reeve Carney Performs the Music of QUEEN at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Performances are on June 13th and 14th, 2025.
FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO, San Francisco’s leading Cabaret Club, will present Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN on June 13th and 14th, 2025.
Don’t miss Reeve’s unique twist on this beloved material in his one-man cabaret highlighting a collection of their indomitable anthems including classics like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,””Somebody to Love,” “The Show Must Go On” and so much more!
Reeve Carney: The Music of Legendary Rock Band: QUEEN plays Feinstein’s at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on June 13 and 14, at 8 pm. Cover charges are $62.03 ($51.00 + $11.00 fees).
