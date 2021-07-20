Psychological Thriller MOZART AND SALIERI Launches Opera San JosÃ©'s Season

Opera San JosÃ© launches the season in a reimagined format, bringing Rimsky-Korsakov's rarely-seen opera, Mozart and Salieri, virtually to opera lovers throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Vienna's leading composer is seething over the upstart Mozart - a brash newcomer whose genius is undeniable.

How can this vulgarian compose divine music fit for the Almighty? Based on a play by Pushkin, this intensely intimate psychological thriller, conducted by Donato Cabrera and directed by Fenlon Lamb, explores the rumor that Salieri used poison to obliterate his competition. Baritone Sidney Outlaw takes on the role of Salieri, while tenor Kyle Bielfield appears as Mozart.

Running September 30 - October 31, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).