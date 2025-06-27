Playwrights Foundation Reveals Finalists and Semi-Finalists for 47th BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

From the pool of 601 applicant playwrights, 128 applicants were carefully chosen as semi-finalists based on the writer's unique voice and the play's potential.
Playwrights Foundation has revealed the semifinalists and finalists for the 47th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be presented in a hybrid festival (both in-person and on demand options) in fall 2026, having recently shifted to a biennial schedule. BAPF continues to uphold its legacy as one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals uplifting playwrights' new works early in their career.
The festival received 601 applications from playwrights across the United States. Applicants underwent a thorough evaluation process, including review by Playwrights Foundation staff in collaboration with 148 committee readers- local and national theatre professionals serving as evaluators.
"These are challenging times," says Literary Manager Jeffrey Gan. "The depth of the challenges we face is matched by the vibrant, defiant spirit of the writing that we read during our selection process. Applicants for BAPF47 displayed remarkable humor, deep emotional insight, innovative style, and an indomitable spirit of creativity. Choosing between this strong pool has been no mean feat; the semifinalists and finalists we have selected absolutely deserve to reach audiences who seek plays which push the boundaries of American theater today."
From the pool of 601 applicant playwrights, 128 applicants were carefully chosen as semi-finalists based on the writer's unique voice and the play's potential for artistic and cultural impact that push the boundaries of traditional American theatre. From that group, readers and staff agreed on a shorter list of 37 finalists who bring a mix of refreshing perspectives, bold stories, and innovative theatrical forms, along with a diverse set of life journeys and varied levels of writing experience. Ultimately, four of these playwrights will be selected for inclusion in the festival lineup, which will be announced at a later date.
"I am proud of the broad representation of identities in our pool of applicants," adds Gan. "We had especially strong representation from queer and trans writers this cycle, and this year's script entries also featured 24 languages beyond English. Our applicants ranged in age from playwrights in their 20s to 70s, and from veterans of BAPF application cycles past to first-time playwrights."
Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. More than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.
"The strength of this year's BAPF applicant pool shows the resilience of our playwright community who are continuing to write brave new work in the face of an administration who is trying to silence their voices from our history, narratives, and existence," says Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. "At Playwrights Foundation, not only do we welcome, but we celebrate, affirm, and uplift those voices who have been historically excluded and are writing stories we have not heard in the traditional theatre space that represent a multitude of identities. This year's group of semi-finalists and finalists should be on every theater's reading lists and eventually their stages."
Ali Littman, Banana Point
A Yourd, Slash & the Space Cadet
Ankita Raturi, No One Plays Badminton in America
AriDy Nox, Death Comes in Threes
Audley Puglisi, The Misplaced Saints
AZ Espinoza, Caribbean King
Carla Ching, Rage Play
Cass Brayton, Lip Service
christina michelle watkins, By the Banks
Daria Miyeko Marinelli, Beautiful Blessed Child
Davis Alianiello, Snake
Deepak Kumar, Stories in Mother Tongues
DJ Hills, come straight home
Edwin Rivera-Arias, Stubbornness & Bone
Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, Lupe Finds Me in the Garden of Dreams
Gaven D. Trinidad, Mercury Makes the Skin Glow
Greg T. Nanni, Suicide Cowboys
Hasti Jafari, Ministry of Gummy Worm
Jaymes Sanchez, A Plausible History of Xicotencatl II
Jordan Elizabeth Henry, Howling: A Fairytale
Katherine Gwynn, Everything, Devoured
Lisa Sanaye Dring, Golden Record Club
M.J. Kang, James & Eddie
Matthew Morishige, Work/Shoot
Maxine Dillon, THE NEGROES HAVE RISEN
Maya De La Rosa-Cohen, The First Three
Minna Lee, Last Gold
Monique Hafen Adams, On Blackwell's Island
Nicholas Kaidoo, Under the Sovereign Pleasures of God
P.C. Verrone, PIONEER
Peter Kim George, EMPIRE LIQUOR
Priya Mohanty, Diwali Party
Rebs Chan, Brother, Brother, Brothers / 大哥，兄弟，弟兄們
Forest Malley, French Boy Cigarettes
Sam Mueller, At the Confluence of Creeks
Sarah Galante, Swallow Me Whole
Xavier Clark, ICONS
Aaron Higareda, Cry Now, Laugh Later
Ai Ebashi, Act II
Alec Silberblatt, RYAN'S PUB, TRIVIA NIGHT
a.k. payne, Where Pathways Meet
Ali Viterbi, Suicide Rom Com
Alle Mims, A Soviet Film on Negro Life in America
AJ Layague, Cowgirl Katarungan's Recipe for Adobo
Alyssa Haddad-Chin, The Ancestry Dot Com Play
Amanda L. Andrei, Helicopter Typhoon Carabao! Or, To Survive an Apocalypse Now
Anderson John Heinz, POEM PLAY
Anjali Ramakrishnan, Scars of Metamorphosis
Ashil Lee, Me No Know Korean
Borna Barzin, Like This
Camille Simone Thomas, At God's Back
Chad Kaydo, I Could Never
Claire McNerney, Are We There Yet?
Dan Caffrey, The Tusk Hunters
Daniel Martinez Jr, Looking In
David Davila, The Invisible Hand of God Touched Me in a Bad Place, an interactive power play
elizabeth flanagan, HARRY AND MAURA
Emma Ashford, The Light Place
Emma Gibson, Sun-stopping
Emma Schillage, COCKROACHES
Emma Watkins, Pretend it's Pretend
Emmy Weissman, Mikvah Girls
Eric Reyes Loo, Replaced
Esther Gatica, LatiNext
Francisco Mendoza, Best Foreign
Gabriela Tovar-Borghini, Gaitana
Garrett David Kim, Where You Go When You're Gone
Gloria Majule, Afropick
Harriet Heydemann, Lessons From A Jellyfish
Howard Ho, Moll-E
Isabelle Fereshteh Sanatdar Stevens, THE RA PLAY
J. Isabel Salazar, Circle of Five
J Xiang, TOM & FORREST AT THE END OF THE WORLD
Jeanne Dorsey, THE KIT: MADE BY MARTHA
Jen Diamond, Pageant Play
Jennifer Maisel, PROVENANCE
Jessica Charles, Hot Girls Making Out
Joey Capuana, f-ing Straight Guys
John Minigan, Sarai's Knife
John Anthony Loffredo, how to prepare for an existential crisis
Julia Jennings, The Wash
Kanika Asavari Vaish, Eight Ways to Plead with a God
Karissa Murrel Myers, Blood of My Mother's
Kira Rockwell, Holy Chicken Sandwich
L M Feldman, SCRIBE, or THE SISTERS MILTON, or ELEGY FOR THE UNWRITTEN
Laura Neill, Foot Wears House
Lee Papa, Last Looks
lingyue, Ordinary Women Nameless Women
Luke Sorge, Taco Town
Maddie Dennis-Yates, Vanessa the Miracle Girl
Mallory Jane Weiss, Anaphora
Marilyn Schotland, Perihelion
Mario Vega, Our Lady of the San Diego Convention Center
Matt Sievers-Shvyrkov, South South Alabama
Megan Tabaque, Marry me, Bruno Mars
Michael Quinn, The River East
Michael Tod Edgerton, Cissy Nicky Unreciprocated: A Femme Mani-Feste & Queerling Fantastia in Scenes Unwed
Michael Tuton, The Return of Honor to American Life
Miriam BC Tobin, Light & Živý
Miz Hashimoto, This Is Not a Noh Play
ML Roberts, Solstice
Nabra Nelson, Confessions (or the Secret Play for Secretly Liberal Muslims)
Natalia Demko, DoGeeseSeeGod
Philip Christian Smith, Walking While Black
Rachel Bykowski, Polyphagia
Robyn Brooks, THE GHOST OF GENEVIEVE BAPTISTE
Samah Meghjee, Maybe You Could Love Me
Sanjit Sengupta, Turbulence
Sara Jean Accuardi, PULL
Schaeffer Nelson, Sixth Grade As It Was
Selah DeGering, Art Is Isaac
Shanna Allman, Eve's Ale
Shanti Reinhardt, Lehua's Blood
Sheldon Skoboloff, You Never Existed
SMJ, yo ho.
Sophia Naylor, For A Brighter Tomorrow
Sophie Neely, Feeny's Boodle Fight
Spencer Huffman, The Baseball Gods
Suli Holum, Layli Dove Stanton Outruns Them All
Sunny Drake, Romeo & Jewels
Susan Faust, Finding Wild
Tee Hoida, We Were Made of Stardust
Theresa Chiu, Omakase
Tina Esper, TIGHT
William Eames, State of Jefferson
Yuge Ma, Transcendence
Zizi Majid, Milk
Zoe Stanton-Savitz, Twice Gone
Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. Among the first writers developed at the inaugural BAPF was the young Sam Shepard. Since then, more than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF, including Pulitzer Prize winners Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Paula Vogel, and Annie Baker; and acclaimed playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Rajiv Joseph, Katori Hall, Christopher Chen, Lauren Yee, and Marcus Gardley. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.
Videos