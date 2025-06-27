Playwrights Foundation Reveals Finalists and Semi-Finalists for 47th BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwrights Foundation has revealed the semifinalists and finalists for the 47th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be presented in a hybrid festival (both in-person and on demand options) in fall 2026, having recently shifted to a biennial schedule. BAPF continues to uphold its legacy as one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals uplifting playwrights' new works early in their career.

The festival received 601 applications from playwrights across the United States. Applicants underwent a thorough evaluation process, including review by Playwrights Foundation staff in collaboration with 148 committee readers- local and national theatre professionals serving as evaluators.

"These are challenging times," says Literary Manager Jeffrey Gan. "The depth of the challenges we face is matched by the vibrant, defiant spirit of the writing that we read during our selection process. Applicants for BAPF47 displayed remarkable humor, deep emotional insight, innovative style, and an indomitable spirit of creativity. Choosing between this strong pool has been no mean feat; the semifinalists and finalists we have selected absolutely deserve to reach audiences who seek plays which push the boundaries of American theater today."

From the pool of 601 applicant playwrights, 128 applicants were carefully chosen as semi-finalists based on the writer's unique voice and the play's potential for artistic and cultural impact that push the boundaries of traditional American theatre. From that group, readers and staff agreed on a shorter list of 37 finalists who bring a mix of refreshing perspectives, bold stories, and innovative theatrical forms, along with a diverse set of life journeys and varied levels of writing experience. Ultimately, four of these playwrights will be selected for inclusion in the festival lineup, which will be announced at a later date.

"I am proud of the broad representation of identities in our pool of applicants," adds Gan. "We had especially strong representation from queer and trans writers this cycle, and this year's script entries also featured 24 languages beyond English. Our applicants ranged in age from playwrights in their 20s to 70s, and from veterans of BAPF application cycles past to first-time playwrights."

Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. More than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.

"The strength of this year's BAPF applicant pool shows the resilience of our playwright community who are continuing to write brave new work in the face of an administration who is trying to silence their voices from our history, narratives, and existence," says Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. "At Playwrights Foundation, not only do we welcome, but we celebrate, affirm, and uplift those voices who have been historically excluded and are writing stories we have not heard in the traditional theatre space that represent a multitude of identities. This year's group of semi-finalists and finalists should be on every theater's reading lists and eventually their stages."

37 FINALISTS FOR THE 47th BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Ali Littman, Banana Point

A Yourd, Slash & the Space Cadet

Ankita Raturi, No One Plays Badminton in America

AriDy Nox, Death Comes in Threes

Audley Puglisi, The Misplaced Saints

AZ Espinoza, Caribbean King

Carla Ching, Rage Play

Cass Brayton, Lip Service

christina michelle watkins, By the Banks

Daria Miyeko Marinelli, Beautiful Blessed Child

Davis Alianiello, Snake

Deepak Kumar, Stories in Mother Tongues

DJ Hills, come straight home

Edwin Rivera-Arias, Stubbornness & Bone

Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, Lupe Finds Me in the Garden of Dreams

Gaven D. Trinidad, Mercury Makes the Skin Glow

Greg T. Nanni, Suicide Cowboys

Hasti Jafari, Ministry of Gummy Worm

Jaymes Sanchez, A Plausible History of Xicotencatl II

Jordan Elizabeth Henry, Howling: A Fairytale

Katherine Gwynn, Everything, Devoured

Lisa Sanaye Dring, Golden Record Club

M.J. Kang, James & Eddie

Matthew Morishige, Work/Shoot

Maxine Dillon, THE NEGROES HAVE RISEN

Maya De La Rosa-Cohen, The First Three

Minna Lee, Last Gold

Monique Hafen Adams, On Blackwell's Island

Nicholas Kaidoo, Under the Sovereign Pleasures of God

P.C. Verrone, PIONEER

Peter Kim George, EMPIRE LIQUOR

Priya Mohanty, Diwali Party

Rebs Chan, Brother, Brother, Brothers / 大哥，兄弟，弟兄們

Forest Malley, French Boy Cigarettes

Sam Mueller, At the Confluence of Creeks

Sarah Galante, Swallow Me Whole

Xavier Clark, ICONS

91 SEMIFINALISTS FOR THE 47TH BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

