The San Francisco Symphony Reschedules Holiday Brass Performance

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The San Francisco Symphony has rescheduled its previously canceled Holiday Brass concert to Sunday, January 11, at 7:30pm. The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 20, during the Symphony's holiday season but was canceled due to the citywide power outages in San Francisco over the weekend.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor major power outage nor gloom of night keeps the brass section of the San Francisco Symphony from delivering the glorious sounds of brass to all those in the Bay Area community,” said SF Symphony Principal Trumpet Mark Inouye (William G. Irwin Charity Foundation Chair). “We are thrilled to be able to perform our annual Holiday Brass concert for our audience and hope you'll be able to attend to be part of the excitement!”

Holiday Brass features members of the San Francisco Symphony brass, percussion, and timpani sections, conducted by Brad Hogarth, in a festive mix of classical and popular holiday selections. The program includes special brass arrangements of works by George Frideric Handel, Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel, Georges Bizet, and Astor Piazzolla, as well as holiday favorites including Gustav Holst's Christmas Day and more.

Patrons who purchased tickets for the December 20 Holiday Brass concert do not need to do anything; tickets and seat location will be honored for the new date. Patrons who are unable to attend the January 11 concert and would like to proceed with a ticket exchange, donation, gift certificate, or refund can contact the Box Office by phone at 415-864-6000, email at patronservices@sfsymphony.org, or in person at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office, on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 22.9% of votes 2. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 6.9% of votes 3. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!