Pied Piper Productions Presents 3rd Annual CABARET KIDS

Cabaret Kids is our annual original production featuring songs and dances from our favorite Broadway shows including modern day tunes. This year we will feature the shows "Chicago" and "Guys and Dolls" mixed with great contemporary tunes by the Black Eyed Peas, Sara Bareilles and Christina Aguilera.

These kids are doing original Bob Fosse choreography and are dancing up a storm. Honestly, we intend to really BRING IT, so bring please your friends and family and come and join us on Sunday May 26th and June 2nd Sunday at 7pm at the Showcase Theatre at Marin Civic Center in San Rafael, CA.

This event will sell out so please purchase your tickets early. Pied Piper Productions mission is to inspire children and communities by connecting children with the Arts. We deliver artistic programs that have the potential to unlock creative thinking and build confidence in our youth.

Adults: $40, Children: $28 (plus fees). Buy Tickets. Sunday, June 2, 20197:00 PM





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You