Performing Arts Association Executive Director Janet Cowperthwaite Receives 2022 APAP Award

The Kronos Performing Arts Association announced that Executive Director Janet Cowperthwaite is the recipient of APAP's 2022 Fan Taylor Distinguished Service Award. She and was honored in a virtual ceremony on, Tuesday, May 24. Cowperthwaite celebrates her 40th Anniversary with Kronos Quartet this year.

Thirty-one performing arts professionals and organizations were nominated by APAP members for the APAP Awards. The APAP Honors celebrates and recognizes trailblazers and visionaries of the performing arts field. Honorees represent the breadth and depth of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring field at this moment.

The Fan Taylor Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual whose outstanding service, creative thinking and leadership have had a significant impact on the profession of presenting and/or on the Association of Performing Arts Professionals.

For more information visit: http://kronosquartet.org/