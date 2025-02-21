Peninsula Ballet Theatre Announces New DON QUIXOTE and Three World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peninsula Ballet Theatre has announced its upcoming spring repertory program, showcasing an exciting blend of classical elegance and contemporary innovation.

This season's performance highlights include a reimagined one-act version of the legendary classical ballet Don Quixote, featuring dazzling choreography by Artistic Director Gregory Amato and Ballet Mistress Nina Amato after Marius Petipa, set to Ludwig Minkus' iconic score. The production will take place at the Woodside Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Avenue, with two performances scheduled: Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

In addition to this new Don Quixote, the spring program will introduce three highly anticipated world premieres, each offering a unique and dynamic voice in the world of contemporary dance. Slant of the Earth, created by the internationally acclaimed London-based choreographer Marika Brussel, will be set to music by award-winning San Francisco ballet and chamber Music Composer Shinji Eshima, and Canadian composer Peter-Antony Togni. The program will also include 'Tis But A Jest!, a whimsical new work by rising Bay Area choreographer Naomi Sailors, accompanied by the music of renowned French ballet composer Léo Delibes. Rounding out the presentation is In This Light, an evocative creation by Gregory Amato, set to the soul-stirring compositions of Italian film composer, Ezio Bosso.

Artistic Director Gregory Amato said, “This spring's repertory program promises to be a captivating celebration of both timeless ballet tradition and groundbreaking contemporary artistry. The company's inventive adaptation of the popular Cervantes Don Quixote story is filled with passion, humor, romance and adventure distinguished by fiery solos and Kitri and Basilio's immortal Wedding Pas de Deux, one of the most iconic dances in classical ballet.”

Amato added, “A hallmark of our programming at PBT has always been to showcase highly talented contemporary choreographers, and in this case two strong female dance makers—Marika Brussel and Naomi Sailors—who have created brand new works pushing the boundaries of dance with grace, style and humor. The program will include a new work that I have created inspired by the extraordinary music of Italian film composer Ezio Bosso, and is a reflection on personal transformation, both physical and spiritual. I can't wait to share this spring dance showcase with Bay Area audiences.”

Tickets for Peninsula Ballet Theatre's spring program are $40, $50 and $60, with limited student tickets (age 18 and under) at $25, and available online at www.peninsulalivelyarts.org. The intimate 478-seat Woodside Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Churchill Avenue, Woodside with ample free parking on-site.

Later in the season, the PBT's Peninsula School for the Arts will offer its annual Spring Showcase scheduled for Sunday, June 8 matinee at San Mateo's Hillsdale Theatre. More than 230 student dancers—ranging in age from 3 to early 80s—along with Peninsula Ballet Theatre dancers, will perform an array of new works in addition to excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty.

Founded in 1967, Peninsula Ballet Theatre is the second oldest professional ballet company in the Bay Area, offering professional training in ballet, contemporary dance, musical theater, and more for young beginners to intermediate, advanced and adult dancers across five studios. In addition to weekly company rehearsals and school of the arts dance instruction, the San Mateo-based venue is a thriving hub and home for a variety of dance and musical instrument teaching with approximately 30 studio renters including, the award-winning Indian kathak company Chitresh Das Dance, Peru Expressions, and the Armenian ARAX Dance.

In 2023, Peninsula Ballet Theatre rebranded itself as Peninsula Lively Arts, San Mateo's leading presenter of professional ballet, hip-hop productions, an international dance festival, and musical theater performances, in addition to offering year-round dance instruction at the school of the arts. For a complete details, visit online at www.peninsulalivelyarts.org

