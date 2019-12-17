Palo Alto Players Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Beginning January 17

Palo Alto Players continues its 2019-20 season with A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2, playwright Lucas Hnath's 2017 Tony-nominated stand-alone sequel to the Ibsen classic. Picking up 15 years after the final scene of Ibsen's revolutionary play, in which Nora slammed the door on her marriage and children, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 imagines the aftermath of Nora's infamous exit.

Bay Area director and playwright Jeffrey Lo (Palo Alto Players' Eurydice, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's The Language Archive and The Santaland Diaries) returns to Palo Alto Players to direct local Bay Area actors Gabriella Grier (Nora), Michael Champlin (Torvald), Judith Miller (Anne Marie), and Katherine Hamilton (Emmy).

Nominated for eight Tony Awards in 2017, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2, the sharp-witted sequel to Ibsen's masterpiece A Doll's House, begins with a knock at the door. 15 years ago Nora walked out that same door, leaving behind her husband and children to pursue a life as a fiercely independent woman. Now Nora writes scandalous novels that encourage women to break free from the bonds of marriage and find their own destiny. When a powerful judge blackmails Nora she comes home to ask for help from the family she abandoned. What happens when the mother and wife that walked out the door has to confront the family she left behind? A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is a blistering and very funny meditation on marriage and the high cost of personal fulfillment. As a sequel, it stands perfectly well on its own. The New York Times called it "A smart, funny and utterly engrossing play!"

The creative team includes scenic design by Christopher Fitzer, lighting design by Carolyn Guggemos, costume design by Melissa Sanchez, hair and makeup design by Gwyneth Price Panos, and sound design by Jeff Grafton.

Tickets for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office.





