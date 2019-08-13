PCT Presents SISTER ACT

Pittsburg Community Theatre will open its 40th Season for 2019-2020 with the Tony nominated Broadway smash hit, Sister Act (based on the 1992 film). Performances run weekends September 7-22 at the California Theater, 351 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA. "This cast is DIVINE!" says director Dianna Schepers. "Everyone is so happy to be part of this show. They are energetic, enthusiastic and talented. Tanika Baptiste (Deloris) is simply effervescent and is perfectly cast as Deloris. "Sister Act" is so uplifting that you too will "Raise Your Voice" to "Spread the Love Around" after seeing this show."

Like the movie, Deloris Van Cartier (Tanika Baptiste) is a wanna-be disco diva who witnesses a crime committed by her married lover, Curtis Jackson (Lou Esposito II). Her only chance of surviving is to go deep into hiding in one of the most unlikely places, The Queen of Angels Church: a convent full of tone-deaf singing nuns. The strict order, and one straight-laced Mother Superior (Sandy Wright) are all in for a "conversion" after police officer Eddie Souther (Giovanni Vidrio) hides her at the convent. Watch as Deloris', renamed Sister Mary Clarence, unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church. Her presence has the "celibate nuns shaking their buns" by the end of the show and helps one impressionable postulant, Sister Mary Robert (Mary Caroline Tilton-Miller), finally find her voice. This lively, upbeat production comes complete with sparkling habits, disco boots, and one boogeying Catholic clergy (Gregory Brown as Monsignor O'Hara).

Schepers assembled another outstanding production team including music director Grace Edwards, Shellie Award winning choreographer Shelly McDowell and Kevin Burns (Assistant Director). The ensemble cast includes local community members: Susan Austin, Sandy Bentancourt, Logan Burkhart, Desiree Capote, Cheryl Coniglio, Ashley Forney, Teresa Grosserode, Leasa Hart, Kimberley James, Thomas James, Barbara Osborne Kennick, Betsy Osborne Kohler, Justice Krugman, Lisa Luttinger, Amy Mark, Atessa McAleenan-Morrell, Brianna Peacock, Jeanine Pells, Katie Rapolas, Pete Rapolas. Nayeli Roman, Cheryl Stewart, Elijah Su, Marlene Ward, and Cristina Woodliff.



The book is written by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, the married duo most known for their work on Cheers and music by Oscar winning composer Alan Menken known for his work in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, as well as the stage hit, Little Shop of Horrors. Together with Glenn Slater's clever lyrics the songs have a heavenly ring with bounce and appeal. PCT invites the community to" Raise Your Voice" and join the fun for a night that's truly "Fabulous, Baby!"

Tickets can be purchased at the California Theater box office, by phone at 925-427-1611, or by visiting PittsburgCaliforniaTheatre.com. Single-show tickets and discounted season tickets for all of PCT's 2019-2020 productions are available, with a special rate for students and seniors. Group discounts (10+ for a single show) are also available.



