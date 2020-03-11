ODC/Dance DANCE DOWNTOWN Postponed, Spring Gala Canceled

ODC/Dance will postpone its annual Spring Season, ODC/Dance Downtown, scheduled for March 26 - April 5, 2020 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, and cancel its annual spring fundraiser, ODC/Dance Downtown Gala. ODC hopes to announce new performance dates soon.

ODC's decision to postpone its performances was made in light of recent recommendations from the CDC and San Francisco Department of Health regarding the spread of COVID-19 and strategies to help slow its progress.

"Amid all the information and building concern about the coronavirus, we came together at ODC to consider the right response. It was clear - our first priority is our community and its safety. Consequently, we have made the hugely disappointing but necessary decision to cancel our 2020 Dance Downtown Gala and postpone our season performances," said ODC Artistic Director Brenda Way.

"We are all in this together and we must find a way to carry on, to stay healthy, and to keep art in our lives." Ticket holders for postponed performances will be given the chance to exchange their tickets for a future performance; donate their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible gift to ODC to help weather the significant ramifications of this decision, or to receive a refund.

More information available at http://odc.dance/AroundTown.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You