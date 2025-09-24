New Ballet Will Host Halloween Gala and Dance Party at the Hammer Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Ballet, the South Bay’s premier ballet company, will present its Halloween Gala and Dance Party on Saturday, October 25 at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with photo opportunities and a silent auction in the lobby, followed by a one-hour gala performance at 7 p.m. in the Sobrato Auditorium. After the show, audiences who purchase party tickets are invited to celebrate on stage from 8 to 10 p.m. with dancing, costumes, games, Halloween treats, and festive surprises for the whole family.

The program will feature live excerpts performed by company dancers, including highlights from Fast Forward and Giselle, alongside additional selections from the classical and contemporary repertoire. The performance offers an exclusive sneak peek of the company’s upcoming season in a fast-paced variety format designed for all ages.

“I am thrilled that New Ballet is offering a main theatre gala performance during the fall for the first time since our founding,” said Dalia Rawson, Founder and Director of New Ballet.

“Audience members get a sneak peek of the upcoming season including selected excerpts from Fast Forward and our spring story ballet, Giselle, as well as some delightful surprises. The show is structured as a fast-paced variety show, one hour long with no intermission, with elegant and spooky fun for all ages.”

The Halloween Dance Party serves as New Ballet’s most important fundraising event of the year, supporting the company’s production of The San Jose Nutcracker and its extensive community programs. Guests are encouraged to come in costume for the stage celebration, which transforms the Hammer Theatre into a Halloween wonderland of dance, fun, and community spirit.

Tickets are $50 for the performance and begin at $200 for the gala and party, which includes the performance. More information is available at newballet.com/halloween.

