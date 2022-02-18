NCTC Announces Rolling World Premiere Of PREP PLAY, OR BLUE PARACHUTE By Yilong Liu

In April, NCTC welcomes the return of LAMBDA Literary Award-winning playwright Yilong Liu with the world premiere of PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute. This touching and quirky adventure through time explores the ever-changing face of gay identity and expression. The highly anticipated rolling world premiere of PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute will open first at NCTC, before moving on to Chicago and New York.

What if you had the chance to rewrite history? Erik's world is thrown into free-fall when he's pulled into a wondrously bizarre time-traveling journey by Agent 701 (aka his now-sentient PrEP pill). Landing into the AIDS epidemic of the 80s, Erik finds himself in a race against history to save a life lost decades ago. From award-winning playwright Yilong Liu comes a contemporary queer fantasia that examines the ghosts of our past and the hopes for our future.

For this production, NCTC is proud to partner with GLBT+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA), Positive Resource Center (PRC), and SF AIDS Foundation. Established in 1988, GAPA was formed fundamentally to organize, integrate and nurture a growing gay & bisexual Asian and Pacific Islander (API) identity and to foster positive role models within these communities. PRC has been transforming the Bay Area for decades, helping those affected by HIV/AIDS, substance use, or mental health issues realize their best selves by providing the support and services they need to reclaim their lives through emergency financial assistance, legal representation, and residential treatment, supportive housing, and employment training for longer-term social rehabilitation. Finally, San Francisco AIDS Foundation promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities most impacted by HIV, through sexual health and substance use services, advocacy, and community partnerships. At every performance, audience members will have the opportunity to donate directly to these organizations through NCTC's Share the Love donation bucket in the lobby.

In light of dropping COVID-19 cases and NCTC's new safety protocols, we're thrilled to announce the re-opening of Mason's Bar in the NCTC lobby. However, in our continued dedication to keeping our audiences and artists safe, performance will continue to have a limited seat capacity and all guests will be required to present proof of vaccination and wear masks while at the theatre. NCTC also requires all actors, staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated (including Booster Shots), and all front of house staff will be masked during performances. There are limited exemptions to vaccination requirements (such as religious beliefs and qualifying medical reasons, and those under 12 years old) and those guests must present a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance date.

Playing April 1 - May 8, 2022, PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute's Opening Night is Saturday, April 9 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, April 1 - 8, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show: