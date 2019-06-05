Montalvo Arts Center PresentsÂ Live Music Dance PartiesÂ In Summer Nights Series

Montalvo Arts Center kicks off its Summer Nights Series with Live Music Dance Parties, three evenings of exceptional live music and fun, accessible dancing lessons. In a series that showcases a 10-piece salsa band, West Coast bluegrass sounds, and Bollywood-inspired dances, attendees are invited to come early (6:30pm) to learn steps, or come later (7:30pm) to enjoy music and dancing. Live Music Dance Parties will be presented Thursdays, June 13, July 11 & August 15, 2019 at Charmaine's Garden Terrace as part of the Summer Nights Series at Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($15 Concert Only, $30 Lesson + Concert) or more information, the public may visit www.montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.

Merengue, Salsa, and Cumbia - June 13

Dancers can learn and review the basic footwork and fundamentals of Merengue along with dance styles from Cuba or Colombia in an evening of Merengue, Salsa, and Cumbia. Featuring Merengue instructors Ruby Rumbera and Keith Cowans, this style of Dominican dance follows a simple side-to-side step and hip motion that makes it easy for dance partners to stay in sync with each other. While salsa has a basic rhythm of three steps for every four beats of music, cumbia is characterized by a "wind-up" motion and is often danced in a circular pattern where each pair moves to the center in turns. Following the optional dance lessons, San Jose-based band Orquesta Latin Heat will bring their swinging horn section, vocals, and authentic Latin percussion as attendees are invited to put their experience to practice. Formed in 2012, this group of seasoned Bay Area musicians share a passion of performing exciting music from Puerto Rico, Cuba, Latin America, and New York.

Line Dancing, Two-Step, and Bluegrass - July 11

In July, dancers will celebrate country and western styles with an evening of Line Dancing, Two-Step, and Bluegrass. Featuring instructors Micaela Terry and Adam the Dancing Cowboy, attendees are invited to explore line dancing, couple's country, and the lively string, vocal, and percussive traditions of bluegrass. Line Dancing is a type of non-partnered country western dancing in which a group of dancers line up in a row and follow choreographed patterns of steps to music, while the Two-Step and Cowboy Cha Cha are both popular couples dances ideal for country music. Music of the evening will be performed by The High Water Line, a five-piece bluegrass band of San Francisco Bay Area musicians who have blended their diverse musical tastes and experiences to create a hard-driving West Coast bluegrass sound of their own.

Bollywood and Bhangra - August 15

This series wraps up with an evening of Bollywood and Bhangra led by Tinny Juneja and Kashish Juneja, instructors from the Bollywood Dance Connection. The style of Bollywood mixes symbolic hand gestures, facial expressions, and foot movements, while Bhangra incorporates energetic kicks, leaps, and bends of the body. Attendees will be invited on a South Asian musical journey as a Dohl drummer from KGS Live Indian Entertainment collaborates with DJ Love of Desi Jammers to lay down rhythms.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





