Montalvo Arts Center Presents California & Montreal Guitar Trios

The California & Montreal Guitar Trios will join forces at Montalvo Arts Center as part of its Carriage House Concert Series. Described as "virtuosos with no apparent limitations to what they can summon from their instruments" (The Calgary Herald), the California & Montreal Guitar Trios will bring the Bay Area a performance that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. Hailed by Los Angeles Times as "winning, energetic, and highly accessible," the groups take acoustic guitar performance to an entirely new level, expertly blending the sounds of steel-stringed and nylon-stringed guitars in an exciting performance that features original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz, and classical music. The California & Montreal Guitar Trios will perform 7:30pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($44 Reserved; $49 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858(Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Made up of guitarists Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya, and Paul Richards, the California Guitar Trio has been exploring the intersections between rock, jazz, classical, and world music since 1991. The trio's output has enjoyed major global interest, having served as the soundtrack for Olympics coverage and on programs on CNN, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

The Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3) is composed of guitarists Sébastien Dufour, Glenn Lévesque, and Marc Morin. For over 20 years, MG3 has given hundreds of concerts in some of the most prestigious venues across North American, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia, including the legendary Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Rundetårnet in Copenhagen, and the BB King Blues Club in New York City. Winner of the 2011 Opus Award for "Concert of the Year" in the Jazz & World Music category, MG3's most memorable collaboration to date was with the California Guitar Trio.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

Photo Credit: Pierre LaRue





