Mariachi Sol De Mexico Celebrates Holidays at Hammer Theatre

The event will take place at 3:00pm & 7:30pm, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Oct. 9, 2021  
Hammer Theatre Center presents Mariachi Sol de Mexico with the blazing sounds of its 13-piece ensemble in a joyous holiday celebration. The show, A Merry-Achi Christmas, offers a fusion of traditional holiday spirit with the color of Mexican and American Christmas celebrations. The first mariachi ensemble to be nominated for a Grammy, Mariachi Sol de Mexico's original rhythms, fresh sounds, and inspiring ideas have energized the world of mariachi for over thirty years.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center requires proof of full vaccination for all patrons to attend any performance or event. Attendees must provide their vaccine card and a corresponding photo ID and remain masked while inside the theatre. Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs are available here: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

For tickets ($35, $45), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.


