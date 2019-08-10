MY WILL AND MY LIFE Comes to The SF Fringe Festival

JOHN TRANCHITELLA and Oakland's PAGE86 Productions will present MY WILL AND MY LIFE, a play about the impact of the ministry of Father Mychal Judge, the first victim of 9/11 as part of the 28th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 5 through 14, 2019. MY WILL AND MY LIFE will be presented September 7 at 6:30 pm, September 8 at 5:00 pm, and September 11 at 8:30 pm and September 14 at 3:30 pm.

MY WILL AND MY LIFE by award winning playwright Harry Cronin and directed by Christopher P. Kelly is a poignant look at the life and death of Father Mychal Judge. The play takes place a few weeks after the terror attacks of 9/11 in New York City. The story is told by George who is a New York City fireman and 9/11 first responder who was with Father Mychal on 9/11 when he was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Father Mychal was officially the first identified victim of 9/11. He is known to some as the Saint of 9/11. Mychal was a Franciscan priest and a chaplain for the NYC Fire Department. George is a recovering alcoholic and closeted gay man that Father Mychal had helped. Mychal was also gay and a recovering alcoholic. George takes the audience on a raw emotional journey filled with sorrow, pain and even laughter. This compelling story about the terror and grief of 9/11 and the life of a very unconventional priest ends in love, redemption and hope. MY WILL AND MY LIFE has received audience accolades for it honesty and griping emotional content throughout the bay area and in NYC.

Now celebrating its 28th season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theater and is the oldest grassroots theater festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 5-14, 2019.





