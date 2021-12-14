LeAnn Rimes Kicks Off Lesher Headliners Series in January

For one night only at the Lesher Center for the Arts, international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer LeAnn Rimes and her band will perform hit songs and fan favorites, spanning across her 25-year career.

Celebrated for her rich vocals and versatility, the ASCAP award-winning songwriter has sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, and one Dove Award. LeAnn Rimes will perform 7:30pm, January 7, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek.

For tickets ($52-$92) and more information, the public may visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album "Blue," as well as the release of her next studio album, "God's Work," early next year. Rimes won the "Best New Artist" Grammy Award at just 14 years of age, making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy at the time. The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer in Hallmark's "It's Christmas, Eve," which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel premiering to over 4.3 million viewers. In 2020, she mesmerized viewers as The Sun on FOX's "The Masked Singer," with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered "the most beautiful performance in the history of 'The Masked Singer.'"

Rimes has been honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for over 20 years of equal rights support, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions, solidifying her dedication to making the world a better place. Passionate about using her voice to help others heal, Rimes released a chant record in November of 2020 called "CHANT: The Human & The Holy." Rimes continues her wellness journey with two seasons of her iHeartRadio podcast, "Wholly Human," which brings her lifestyle blog, Soul of EverLe, to life and introduces fans to the teachers that have made a positive impact on her life. Rimes currently serves as the inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series, "Meet Your Makers Showdown."