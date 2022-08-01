Lark Theater To Screen National Theatre Live's PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer

Lark Theater will screen PRIMA FACIE, starring Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, from National Theatre Live.

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.