LANCO Comes To The District On Friday, October 20

Multi-Platinum selling band LANCO continues to forge new territory after the roots-frontier explorers and live-performance junkies broke out with the 2x Platinum multi-week No. One hit “Greatest Love Story."

Creating a heartland rocker for a new generation, the band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums chart topper HALLELUJAH NIGHTS, marking the first Country group to earn a No. One debut in a decade.

Additionally, LANCO garnered another PLATINUM certified hit with "Born To Love You", before the launch of their new anthemic HONKY-TONK HIPPIES EP, which was self-produced by the band, with each track penned by at least two members.

The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence. Now set to release five new tracks fit perfectly for the road. New music from the ACM “New Group of the Year” follows multiple nominations from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeart Awards, while Lancaster became the first member of a group to win NSAI's “Songwriter/Artist of the Year” award. As LANCO continues to "bring the full-band sound back to Country" (Newsday) the five-man band will build off their deep-rooted connection with fans on their headlining HONKY-TONK HIPPIES TOUR. For more information on LANCO visit www.lancomusic.com.

