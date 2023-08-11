LANCO Comes To The District On Friday, October 20

Tickets start at $25.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

LANCO Comes To The District On Friday, October 20

LANCO is coming to The District on Friday, October 20. Tickets start at $25.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Etix.com or Click Here

Multi-Platinum selling band LANCO continues to forge new territory after the roots-frontier explorers and  live-performance junkies broke out with the 2x Platinum multi-week No. One hit “Greatest Love Story." 

Creating a heartland rocker for a new generation, the band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums  chart topper HALLELUJAH NIGHTS, marking the first Country group to earn a No. One debut in a decade. 

Additionally, LANCO garnered another PLATINUM certified hit with "Born To Love You", before the launch  of their new anthemic HONKY-TONK HIPPIES EP, which was self-produced by the band, with each track  penned by at least two members.

The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to  record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence. Now set to release five  new tracks fit perfectly for the road. New music from the ACM “New Group of the Year” follows multiple  nominations from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeart Awards, while Lancaster became the first  member of a group to win NSAI's “Songwriter/Artist of the Year” award. As LANCO continues to "bring  the full-band sound back to Country" (Newsday) the five-man band will build off their deep-rooted  connection with fans on their headlining HONKY-TONK HIPPIES TOUR. For more information on LANCO  visit www.lancomusic.com

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling,  independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience  spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent  Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks  27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020  and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls,  SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID. 

For more information about The District, visit www.thedistrictsf.com.




