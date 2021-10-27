Joe Goode Performance Group Appoints New ED David Mack

Amy Luckey, President of the Board of Joe Goode Performance Group (JGPG), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Mack as the organization's newest Executive Director. Mack is moving to the Bay Area from LA to assume the position formally starting November 15.

JGPG is in a unique nexus moment - celebrating its legacy of profound storytelling while weaving a new path of artistic co-direction, equity-informed strategies and community relationship-building.

Mack will work closely with the Board and JGPG's staff to help forge this new path while building on the momentum and success of Time of Change - the company's most recent large-scale, immersive production in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. He will also be responsible for overseeing the management of the Joe Goode Annex - the company's 3,200 square foot dance facility in the Mission District that serves local performing artists and community members through rentals, co-productions, residencies and festivals - producing or hosting over 100 performances and workshops annually.

In announcing the hiring, Luckey shared, "I am - and the rest of the Board are - proud of the amazing JGPG staff and deeply grateful for the generous support of our donors over the past year and a half. Together, we successfully shepherded the organization through the COVID crisis. David is joining us at a moment of emergence, transformation and growth. We are thrilled that he is bringing his leadership and deep knowledge of arts organization administration to JGPG now. It genuinely feels like kismet."

JGPG Artistic Director, Joe Goode, stated, "David comes to us with a vast knowledge in arts administration. He brings a fresh look on organizational structures and a keen perspective on artistic growth for the company. We are so excited to have him on board."

For over a decade, Mack has managed some of LA's most innovative dance, opera and theatre companies, including: The Industry, Watts Village Theater Company and Invertigo Dance Theatre. Additionally, he has consulted for a variety of performing arts organizations, including: Center Theatre Group, L.A. Dance Project, DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion and Ate9 Dance Company. As a volunteer, Mack has served on the Boards of several arts organizations, including: the Dance Resource Center, LA County Department of Arts and Culture Cultural Equity and Inclusion Initiative Advisory Committee, and Theatrical Producers' League of Los Angeles.

Currently, Mack serves on the Board of the Western Arts Alliance and was selected to be a member of ArtEquity's National 2021 BIPOC Leadership Circle. He remains Founder and Strategic Executive Officer of Artist Magnet, a social network and professional development service for theatre people.

Mack stated, "I deeply appreciate the extent to which the JGPG team has welcomed me with open arms from day one of my transition into this new position. I look forward to getting to know the artists and culture bearers in the Bay Area and learning how I can be of service to the community through my new role. JGPG - now in its 35th year - has a well-established reputation of artistic quality, meaningful programs and community engagement. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the team to continue building on this strong foundation. As part of the leadership team, I will work to help expand and deepen the company's positive impact on dance theatre as well as the marginalized communities that have contributed so much to the City's creative and cultural landscape."

Mack succeeds Michelle Lynch Reynolds, who transitioned out of her position as Executive Director of the organization earlier this year.