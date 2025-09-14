Review: THE SOILED DOVE at Radium Runway, Alameda Point

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagine the opposite of Dorothy's dull house landing in the tehnicolor world of Oz, and you'll have an idea of what Vau de Vire Presents The Soiled Dove is like! This immersive celebration offers something for everyone (over 18), with stunning aerial acts, music and other titillating, dazzling delights. And when I say 'titillating,' I use that word quite intentionally—to borrow a line from the Spamalot song "You Won't Succeed on Broadway," there are plenty of "naughty girls in nasty tights!" Becca Feller's costumes are audaciously, salaciously scanty and riveting, but the acrobatics are even more compelling. Set in the notorious bygone Bay Area era of the 1890s Barbary Coast, The Soiled Dove is playing now through November 1 under the Big Top at Radium Runway at Alameda Point.

Frank Ferrante, as Master of Ceremonies Caesar, proves that the Borscht Belt style of comedy is gloriously alive and well. A latter-day vaudeville Catskill comedian of the finest order, Ferrant's Caesar is chock full of rimshot one-liners and audience-participation improv that is, as they say, comedy gold. (He's aided by a stellar band!)

But the crown jewel in this palace of decadence and delight is the legendary singer, activist, and cultural icon Joan Baez, starring as Paloma Blanca (White Dove). Her mere presence drew thunderous applause, and the crowd absolutely loved her. It was a true honor to see this Bay Area and worldwide legend in such an intimate venue.

Beyond her breathtaking performance, her artwork is displayed around the Big Top. Her ongoing "Mischief Makers" paintings immortalize risk-taking visionaries who have been at the forefront of bringing out social change. Just to look at her portraits is to get a mini-version of her life in pictures, with subjects ranging from Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis to David Crosby, Patty Smith, Jackson Brown and, of course, Bob Dylan. Along with her iconic songs, these portraits are a testament to her deep and lifelong commitment to social justice, civil rights, and non-violence.

Among the other songs she sang (you'll have to attend to hear which ones), Baez sings in wistful, feeling tones, the traditional Mexican folksong "De Colores" (In Colors) from her 1974 album, Gracias a la Vida (Thank you for this Life). She also dances (something new) and makes an appearnce alongside Frank Ferrante's Caesar.

Laughter and wonder abound in The Soiled Dove. It truly is a spectacle of grand proportions.

THE SOILED DOVE

Now thru November 5

Under the Big Top at Raidum Runway, Alameda Point

Dinner Option available, curated by Work of Art Catering

Duration: Approximately 3 hours with the dinner option

Seat: Seating is on tall stools with regular seating if not having dinner

