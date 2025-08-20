Heritage Theatre 2025–2026 Season to Feature Julian “Junior” Marvin, Tower of Power and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Campbell’s historic Heritage Theatre will present an international lineup of acclaimed concerts and performances during its 2025–2026 season. The season will feature reggae icon Julian “Junior” Marvin with The Legendary Wailers, funk and soul innovators Tower of Power, country star Easton Corbin, and Celtic legends Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy with the Celtic All Stars. Tickets are available now at HeritageTheatre.org.

Audiences can look forward to a diverse mix of genres, from reggae and soul to country and Celtic traditions. Heritage Theatre continues its commitment to presenting world-class music and entertainment in the heart of Campbell, California.

SEASON LINEUP

Julian “Junior” Marvin and The Legendary Wailers – Saturday, October 11, 2025

Julian “Junior” Marvin, born in Kingston, Jamaica, became lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers in 1977, making his debut on the iconic Exodus album. He went on to contribute to every Marley album until Marley’s passing in 1981, and has since released multiple albums with The Wailers as well as solo projects. Marvin’s acclaimed guitar work and stage presence will kick off the season in unforgettable style.

Tower of Power Holidays and Hits Tour – Thursday, December 18, 2025

For 55 years, Tower of Power has been defining the Oakland soul sound with funk-driven hits including “You’re Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go,” and “What Is Hip?” Their legendary grooves have carried them around the globe, performing alongside Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, and more. The band will return to Campbell with their signature energy for a holiday concert guaranteed to bring audiences to their feet.

Easton Corbin – Thursday, February 26, 2026

Easton Corbin’s baritone voice and neotraditional style have made him one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers, with No. 1 singles such as “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” His latest album, Let’s Do Country Right, continues his blend of traditional roots and modern flair, featuring the singles “Marry That Girl” and “Lonesome Drinkers.” Corbin’s heartfelt performances and award-winning sound promise a memorable evening for country fans.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy with the Celtic All Stars – Saturday, February 28, 2026

Cape Breton’s Natalie MacMaster and fiddle virtuoso Donnell Leahy will bring together a lineup of Celtic All Stars from Ireland, Scotland, England, and beyond for a dynamic night of music. Joined by their daughter Mary Frances, the duo will lead audiences on a journey through Celtic music’s ancient roots and modern expressions in a celebratory finale to the season.

Tower of Power tickets will go on sale August 22, 2025. All other shows are on sale now through the Heritage Theatre Box Office (408-866-2700 or in person), or online at HeritageTheatre.org. All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. at Campbell’s Heritage Theatre, located at the Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008.