HERSHEY FELDER: THE PIANO AND ME is Coming to Theatreworks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2026 with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me.

Known for his portrayals of musical geniuses in his beloved composer series, Felder now renders a different musical artist: himself. In this new autobiographical work, Felder peels back the curtain to unveil how musical works are created and how origin stories are told. Playing dozens of characters including composers, this promises to be a work unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Breaking many TheatreWorks box office records, Felder has long been a favorite of TheatreWorks audiences, who have flocked to his hit productions including Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar; Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone; Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris; Our Great Tchaikovsky; Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY; and Hershey Felder: Beethoven.