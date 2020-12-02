Get In The Holiday Spirit With The Old Globe This Month!

The Old Globe announced today new holiday-specific online programming to add to our free ongoing online offerings. Regular online programs will join in the holiday spirit with special season finale episodes featuring amazing guests and holiday cheer.

"Wow, what a year! This was a year like no other! A year none of us will ever forget," reflected Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine . "We want to end it with offerings that celebrate our resiliency and bring us together. If you haven't had an opportunity to join us, now would be a great time to take part in these fun events. We look forward with cheer to saying goodbye to 2020, and we invite old and new friends to our special season-ending programs!"

Gather Round! is a short-form limited podcast series, co-hosted by Artistic Associate Lamar Perry and Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Zablit, that celebrates the holiday traditions and rituals of various San Diego communities during the winter season.

Told through conversations with community partners who recall their childhoods, favorite recipes, and the rich history of their lives, Gather Round! makes space for partners to share their stories authentically and in their own languages. Audience members are guided through Christmas, Eid, Hanukkah, and many others as Lamar and Laura offer some light and laughs to the San Diego community.

Gather Round! will be available December 2020 through January 2021 every two weeks on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. More details coming soon!

The Poet's Tree will end this fall season on Tuesday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m. PT with a holiday special! Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for more details.

The last episode of Word Up!, on Friday, December 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT, will feature Associate Director of Arts Engagement Katie H., a mystery Santa, and past guests from our entire year of digital programming. For this jolly episode, the audience is invited to collaborate in real time to help Katie complete her holiday-inspired play.

As previously announced, our Sensory-Friendly Holiday AXIS event, held for a second consecutive year, is happening online on Sunday, December 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Inclusion Specialist Samantha Ginn and Reid Moriarty from Jungle Poppins. This final AXIS event of the year will feature a musical performance from Jungle Poppins; an interactive Grinch-y craft; and the premiere presentation of an original script written and developed by participants in the Globe's neurodiverse Community Voices workshop.

The finale of the second season of Reflecting Shakespeare TV will end with a holiday offering on Monday, December 21 at 6:30 p.m. PT featuring Teaching Artists from The Old Globe Arts Engagement Department reflecting on the spirit of the holiday season with the help of the Bard and some very special guests!

