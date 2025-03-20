Full Cast and Creative Team Set for Jiehae Park's THE AVES at Berkeley Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Jiehae Park’s the aves, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre from Friday, May 2 through Sunday, June 8, 2025.

In the summer, an old man and an old woman sit on a park bench, talk about the birds, and bet on the rain…but things aren’t as simple as they may seem. With humor and tenderness, the singular imagination and innovative style of acclaimed playwright Jiehae Park turn the ordinary into the extraordinary as the seasons shift. A play about memory, forgiveness, and the possibility of becoming at any age.



Said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer: “Jiehae and Knud are a great artistic team, committed to helping us, as audience members, deepen our relationship to the theatre we watch, both in terms of content, and also context. the aves allows us to contemplate the complicated beauty of our relationship to our bodies, our minds, and the natural world as we progress through our lifespan.”



The cast of the aves includes (in alphabetical order): Bill Buell, Daniel Croix, Mia Katigbak, and Laakan McHardy.

Directed by Knud Adams, the creative team of the aves features Marsha Ginsberg (Scenic Design), Haydee Zelideth (Costume Design), Masha Tsimring (Lighting Design), DJ Potts (Sound Design), Erik Sanko, Phantom Limb Company (Puppet Design), Leslie Radin (Stage Manager), and Sofie Miller (Assistant Stage Manager).

