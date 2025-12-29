Los Altos Stage Company Will Present YOGA PLAY By Dipika Guha

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Altos Stage Company will present YOGA PLAY, a comedy by Dipika Guha, as its first production of 2026. The play will be directed by Gary Landis and performed at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. The production centers on the CEO of a yoga apparel company navigating a corporate crisis tied to image, branding, and modern ideas of enlightenment.

Yoga Play follows Joan, the head of a successful athleisure company, as she attempts to protect her position and the company’s public standing. The play satirizes Western commercial attitudes toward yoga and spirituality while examining the intersection of capitalism and wellness culture. Guha’s work has previously been produced by theaters including South Coast Repertory, SF Playhouse, and Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

The cast will feature Joshua Bao, Kartic Bhargav, Chris Mahle, Jaime Melendez, and Kristin Walter. Performances will take place at the Bus Barn Theater, with evening performances Wednesday through Saturday and matinees on Sundays. A pay-what-you-can preview performance will be offered prior to the official opening.

Tickets range from $25 to $48 and are available through the Los Altos Stage Company box office and official website. The Bus Barn Theater is located in Los Altos, California. Additional production details are available directly from the company.

