WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

Hillbarn Theatre will present What the Constitution Means to Me, the acclaimed and timely play by Heidi Schreck, a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Fresh, funny, and deeply personal, the play offers a powerful examination of the U.S. Constitution-and the ways it has shaped, protected, and sometimes failed us.

Inspired by Schreck's teenage years as a nationally ranked constitutional debate champion, the play revisits her youthful optimism and traces how her understanding of this foundational document has evolved over time. Blending humor, history, and heartfelt storytelling, What the Constitution Means to Me delivers a lively and thought-provoking exploration of rights, citizenship, and the ever-changing American dream.

Smart, surprising, and full of humanity, the play makes history feel personal-inviting audiences to laugh, reflect, and engage with big questions that remain urgently relevant today.

"What the Constitution Means to Me exemplifies the kind of theater I strive to bring to Hillbarn-work that is bold in its ideas, generous in spirit, and alive with humor and insight," said Hillbarn's Executive Artistic Director, Steve Muterspaugh. "The play's ability to hold complexity while remaining accessible makes it especially resonant for this moment. I'm deeply excited for Hillbarn audiences to encounter this remarkable story and take part in the conversations it so beautifully invites."

The production is directed by Susannah Martin and stars Kim Donovan* as Heidi. Like playwright Schreck, Ms. Donovan-last seen on the Hillbarn stage as Louise in Always... Patsy Cline-was a teenage Lincoln Douglas high school debater. Vincent Randazzo* plays Legionnaire/Mike, with the debater role shared by Avery Hartman and Miriam Shem-Tov, two local high school students.

The creative team includes Jenna Forder (Set and Props Designer), Cameron Pence (Lighting Designer), Jeff Mockus (Sound Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Maya Herbsman (Intimacy Coordinator), and Dave Issel* (Stage Manager).

*Appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Show Dates: January 22 - February 8, 2026.

Location: Hillbarn Theatre, 1285 East Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City, CA

