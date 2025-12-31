Music at Kohl Mansion 2026 Winter/Spring Artists Revealed

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music at Kohl Mansion has announced its 2026 Winter/Spring season, presenting five nationally acclaimed chamber music ensembles in performances spanning January 18 through May 3: the Balourdet Quartet,* Jan. 18; Lysander Piano Trio, Feb. 22; the woodwind quintet, Windsync,* March 22; Beo String Quartet,* with guest artist Michel Taddei*, double bass, April 19; and the Calidore String Quartet, May 3.

MAKM Executive Director Patricia Kristof Moy said, “Our 2026 series will feature some of the world’s finest ensembles in the stunning, intimate setting of the Kohl Mansion —where musical excellence meets unforgettable listening. The promise of brilliance in every note, spanning centuries of music from Buxtehude and Bach to Bartók, Glass, and some of today’s freshest voices, are on the program. For many of these groups, we’ve been waiting a long time to present them and look forward to sharing the excitement.”

Three of the five ensembles will make their long-anticipated Music at Kohl Mansion house debuts—appearances years in the making—while two audience-favorite groups return to perform once again in the acoustically resonant and warmly intimate Great Hall of the historic Kohl Mansion. Together, the season reflects MAKM’s ongoing commitment to artistic excellence, discovery, and meaningful musical dialogue. The 2026 Winter/Spring series highlights a dynamic range of repertoire and interpretation, bringing together celebrated artists whose work bridges past and future, tradition and innovation.

Widely regarded as one of the Bay Area’s premier destinations for intimate music-making, the Kohl Mansion provides an ideal setting for chamber music’s expressive depth and nuance. In their recent recap of the 2025 season, San Francisco Classical Voice proclaimed, “Music at Kohl Mansion presents chamber music concerts at a grand Burlingame estate. Fortunately for listeners, the hall itself is rather more intimate. Sitting mere feet from the stage, you feel as though you’re inside the music.”

