Opera At The 222 Will Present CERVANTES TO CRAIGSLIST

THE 222 will present CERVANTES TO CRAIGSLIST as part of its Opera at THE 222 series. The recital is programmed by Caroline Altman and will feature soprano Mary Evelyn Hangley, baritone William Lee Bryan, and pianist Mark Morash, appearing together for the first time. The program draws from literary sources ranging from classical poetry to contemporary text.

The evening’s repertoire will include Gabriel Kahane’s Craigslistlieder, Alban Berg’s Sieben frühe Lieder, musical settings inspired by Don Quixote by Maurice Ravel and Jacques Ibert, and the final duet from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. The selections explore themes of longing, identity, and narrative across different musical eras and styles. The program combines art song and operatic excerpts within an intimate recital setting.

Mary Evelyn Hangley is a graduate of the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship and a recipient of a Sullivan Foundation Career Grant. William Lee Bryan is a baritone currently participating in the Minnesota Opera Resident Artist Program. Mark Morash, a conductor and pianist, previously served as Director of Musical Studies for the San Francisco Opera Center and has conducted and performed with opera companies throughout the United States and Canada.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

The performance will take place at THE 222, located at 222 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg, California. THE 222 is a non-profit, member-supported venue presenting live performance and cultural events in an intimate gallery setting. Additional information and ticketing details are available through THE 222.

