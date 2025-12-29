San Francisco’s Iconic Oasis Saved

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Just days before the final curtain was set to fall on Oasis, the queer performance hall located at 11th and Folsom in San Francisco’s SOMA district, the venue has been saved. Months after its announced closure, and mounting sadness among artists, audiences, and community members, the Stevens Family came forward last week with a significant financial gift to Oasis Arts, the nonprofit arm that is responsible for programming at Oasis, allowing its iconic and award-winning cabaret acts, theatre performances, nightclub parties, and drag shows to continue.

“This moment reflects the heart of San Francisco,” said D’Arcy Drollinger, owner and artistic director of Oasis and Oasis Arts, as well as the City of San Francisco’s first Drag Laureate. “Saving Oasis is more than keeping a venue open, it’s about protecting space for marginalized artists to take risks, share their stories, and build sustainable careers. It’s a powerful statement that allies are stepping forward to support the visibility and creativity of our queer community. Oasis Arts exists because artists and audiences believe in each other, and this moment proves our city still shows up for the spaces that make it unique.”

"In just more than a decade, Oasis has become a leader in creating new art that connects and entertains, and has become a safe space for our LGBTQ+ community in times when we’ve needed it most. It is a cultural institution that has provided me, and countless others, immense joy,” said Sky Stevens on behalf of the Stevens Family. “My family and I are excited to see what this next era of Oasis brings to San Francisco.”

Following New Year’s Eve, Oasis must temporarily close for several months to prepare for this last-minute development, including building 2026 programming, exploring opportunities to secure the existing space permanently, and operational planning to set the stage for this new era of Oasis. This momentous opportunity creates a path for long-term sustainability of Oasis Arts’ mission to elevate diversity and bring dynamic art to the community by uplifting historically marginalized voices across generations, cultures, and personal expressions. The brief pause will pave the way for an exciting new chapter, with further updates and announcements to follow.

Since its grand opening on New Year’s Eve in 2014, Oasis has been a cultural hub for drag, cabaret, live theater, and queer expression. The iconic venue has been home to some of San Francisco’s, and the country’s, most beloved and creative artists, shows and events - from Cher to Doja Cat, Jurassiq Parq to Rocky Horror, Princess to Reparations, Dina Martina to Sasha Velour, Sex and the City Live to Baloney - just to name a few. And the unforgettable pandemic-era programs to keep the community connected including the curb-side performance and food delivery service, Meals on Heels, as well as Oasis TV and Hot Trash. It has hosted drag royalty, nurtured emerging talent, and become a touchstone for LGBTQ+ storytelling in the Bay Area and beyond.

The donation amount has not been publicly disclosed.

