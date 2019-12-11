Full Cast Announced For 107th Mountain Play HELLO, DOLLY!

The Mountain Play - Casting is complete for the Mountain Play's production of HELLO, DOLLY! which will treat the San Francisco Bay Area to a parade of comedy, wonderful music and life affirming joy.

The production stars Dyan McBride (Dolly Gallagher Levi), Randy Nazarian (Horace Vandergelder), Jen Brooks (Irene Molloy), Max Kligman (Cornelius Hackl), Julia Ludwig (Minnie Fay), Zachary Frangos (Barnaby Tucker), Katie Rose (Ermengarde), Jesse Lumb (Ambrose Kemper), Danya El-Kurd (Ernestina), Maxine Sattizahn (Mrs. Rose), Michael Walraven (Rudolph Reisenweber), Paul Hogarth (Judge). The ensemble includes Lily Bogas, Amanda Conran, Alexandra Fry, Merrill Grant, Ben Gurvis, Anna Joham, Michael Kessell, Miranda Long, Makena Mitchell, Alex Muñoz, Carl Robinett, Steven Samp and Katie Wickes.

HELLO, DOLLY!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallaher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences of all ages again and again.

Jerry Herman's feel-good score includes such memorable songs as "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," "It Only Takes a Moment," and the title song "Hello, Dolly."

This one-of a kind mountaintop event takes Bay Area theatre-goers of all ages to the pinnacle of musical theatre experience.

Ms. McBride is thrilled to play the iconic role of Dolly Levi. Mountain Play audiences may remember her as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia. Dyan has worked as an actress or director for over thirty years with notable companies all over the United States. She also works in film/tv, and voiceover. She is currently an Associate Artist with 42nd Street Moon and Lucky Penny Theatre. Dyan is a professor of theatre arts at Las Positas College where she teaches acting, directing and musical theatre. Awards and nominations include TBA, BATCC, Arty, Shellie, Irene Ryan and the Garland. BA -Cal. State Fullerton (Musical Theatre). MFA -UC Davis (Acting). SAG/AFTRA and AEA. Represented by Boom Models and Talent. She likes to read, garden and rock out. Keep up with her at www.dyanmcbride.com

Graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1977. One of my earliest jobs: an INDUSTRIAL FILM. Starring myself and Bryan Cranston. From there, Las Vegas... I opened for "The Coasters" @ the original TROPICANA HOTEL. BROADWAY: "Grease", "The Pirates Of Penzance". NATIONAL TOURS: "OKLAHOMA", "GREASE', "PIRATES OF PENZANCE". Numerous Regional Theater: AMT of San Jose, TheatreWorks, Willows Theater, SF.Playhouse, 6th Street Playhouse. TELEVISION: Days of Our Lives---Police Woman---Quincy--Happy Days---M.A.S.H.--Flatbush--The Brady Brides---Battlestar Galactica---Greatest American Hero---The Jeffersons---Too Close For Comfort--Quincy, Partners In Crime---Nash Bridges---Looking. FILM: "Are You In The House Alone?"---"Silent Night, Deadly Night", "Those Lips, Those Eyes", "Prankster", "Baja", "Free Byrd". This is my 7th MTN.PLAY...."SOUTH PACIFIC", (SFBATCC AWARD:FEATURED ACTOR), "BYE,BYE,BIRDIE", (GOODMAN CHOICE AWARD:Best Supporting Actor), "OLIVER" (GOODMAN CHOICE AWARD:Best Supporting Actor), "MAN OF LA MANCHA", "GUYS & DOLLS", "THE MUSIC MAN". My beautiful wife, Lora & I, together for 38 years. Daughters Katia (KATIA & CO.) and Aimee (CUT or DYE) And finally, our most precious jewels, our heartbeats: JONAH, MICAH-MAE, TYLER (McHaney) and VIOLET. Have a great time and enjoy the show!

*Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Rooted in more than a century of theatrical tradition, the Mountain Play Association provides enriching live performances that stimulate creativity, engage our community and foster a lifelong enjoyment of the arts.

Our signature event is a spectacular outdoor production that celebrates musical theatre and nurtures respect for the unique natural beauty of Mount Tamalpais.

www.MountainPlay.org





