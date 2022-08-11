Free Shakespeare Comes To Redwood City This Weekend

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's 40th Anniversary season production of Shakespeare's popular romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, returns to Redwood City at a new location this summer. Performances will take place at Red Morton Community Park, Valota Rd & Vera Ave (near Picnic Area #2), August 13-28 on Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00 pm.

As always, no tickets or reservations are needed. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy professional theater in this beautiful park environment. Covid safety protocols in place at the time of the performances will be followed and updates will be posted on the Festival website, sfshakes.org.

Chris Beth Director, Redwood City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department exclaims, "We're delighted to be celebrating the 40th Anniversary production of Free Shakespeare at beautiful Red Morton Park. This active and vibrant community park is a perfect outdoor setting for Shakespeare's classic comedy. Audiences will no doubt enjoy the central location and the incredible performances."

Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing features the intermingling of two different love stories - Hero and Claudio, whose love is challenged by jealousy, and Beatrice and Benedick who work through their past history with each other to find love again. The villainy of Don John and the malaprop-spouting Constable Dogberry add to the fun!

Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 pm (Preview)

Sunday, August 14 at 4:00 pm (Opening)

Saturday, August 20 at 4:00 pm

Sunday, August 21 at 4:00 pm

Saturday, August 27 at 4:00 pm

Sunday, August 28 at 4:00 pm

San Francisco: McLaren Park,

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

Saturday, September 3 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

Sunday, September 4 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

Monday (Labor Day), September 5 at 2:00 pm (Opening)

Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 pm

Admission is free. For more information call the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at 415-558-0888 or visit www.sfshakes.org