Experience Z IS FOR... ZOMBIE: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! at the Lesher Center for the Arts

Improv comedy company Synergy Theater is invading the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with its madcap improvised horror spoof, Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! October 19 - 29, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Z is for...Zombie kicks off Synergy Theater's brand-new 2023/2024 season of completely improvised full-length plays at the high-profile regional arts center.

"In Z is for...Zombie," explains Synergy Theater's Artistic Director, Kenn Adams, "some of the characters are regular townsfolk, and others are shape-shifting zombies from space who have killed, eaten, and taken the form of their unsuspecting victims. When the story begins, nobody knows who is still human and who has been turned into a zombie--not even the cast! So, all through the show, the characters are trying to stay alive when, at any moment, the person they trust the most might suddenly go zombie and suck out their brains."

"It's really a kick," says long-time company member Lynn Shields, "because the cast and the audience are all playing the game at the same time: trying to figure out who's telling the truth and who's really a zombie."

"It's incredibly funny," adds Synergy veteran Julie Stein. "It's part horror movie spoof, part improv comedy show, and part reality television. Who will be the last human improviser standing!?"

Synergy Theater brings Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! to the Lesher Center for the Arts from October 19 through October 29, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Tickets at Click Here