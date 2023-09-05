Experience Z IS FOR... ZOMBIE: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! at the Lesher Center for the Arts

Catch the show from October 19 through October 29.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 2 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Extends At American Conservatory Theater Photo 3 HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Extends At American Conservatory Theater
UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of HIGH FIDELITY Comes to San Francisc Photo 4 UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of HIGH FIDELITY Comes to San Francisco

Experience Z IS FOR... ZOMBIE: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! at the Lesher Center for the Arts

Improv comedy company Synergy Theater is invading the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with its madcap improvised horror spoof, Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! October 19 - 29, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Z is for...Zombie kicks off Synergy Theater's brand-new 2023/2024 season of completely improvised full-length plays at the high-profile regional arts center.

"In Z is for...Zombie," explains Synergy Theater's Artistic Director, Kenn Adams, "some of the characters are regular townsfolk, and others are shape-shifting zombies from space who have killed, eaten, and taken the form of their unsuspecting victims. When the story begins, nobody knows who is still human and who has been turned into a zombie--not even the cast! So, all through the show, the characters are trying to stay alive when, at any moment, the person they trust the most might suddenly go zombie and suck out their brains."

"It's really a kick," says long-time company member Lynn Shields, "because the cast and the audience are all playing the game at the same time: trying to figure out who's telling the truth and who's really a zombie."

"It's incredibly funny," adds Synergy veteran Julie Stein. "It's part horror movie spoof, part improv comedy show, and part reality television. Who will be the last human improviser standing!?"

Synergy Theater brings Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse! to the Lesher Center for the Arts from October 19 through October 29, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Tickets at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Lizz Roman & Dancers Bring SUNSET DANCES III to San Francisco This Month Photo
Lizz Roman & Dancers Bring SUNSET DANCES III to San Francisco This Month

Lizz Roman & Dancers perform a new site specific journey entitled “Sunset Dances III”, engaging the architecture of a two story home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset with performance, music and film.

2
STUPID F##KING BIRD Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance in November Photo
STUPID F##KING BIRD Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance in November

San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance will present Stupid F##king Bird, Aaron Posner’s comedic tragedy that provides a new take on Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. This play will be part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance’s Fall 2023 season. 

3
Playful People Productions to Present SEUSSICAL, JR. Beginning Next Month Photo
Playful People Productions to Present SEUSSICAL, JR. Beginning Next Month

Playful People Productions will present Seussical JR, featuring beloved Dr. Seuss characters and storylines performed by grade school children, directed by Shannon Santandrea and Emily Pennington. Seussical JR performs at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose Sept. 22—Oct. 1, 2023.

4
Music at Kohl Mansion To Launch Chamber Music Season October 22 Photo
Music at Kohl Mansion To Launch Chamber Music Season October 22

Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM), the Bay Area's “prestigious  chamber music presenter,” will launch the 2023-24 international chamber music season Sunday,  October 22 at 7 p.m. with the virtuosic Israeli Chamber Project, as part of a 7-concert series on Sunday evenings at the historic Kohl Mansion's Great Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Johnson & Novo Tempo — Album Release
Tabard Theatre (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Lear
Berkeley Shakespeare Co. (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Pear Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda 2023 - 2024 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/08-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas - Another Fork in the Road - 50th Anniversary Tour
Golden Gate Theatre (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You