Edwardian Ball 2024 Announces Full Entertainment Lineup

Today, PARADOX Media and Vau de Vire announced the full entertainment lineup for The Edwardian Ball 2024, taking place at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom (1300 Van Ness Ave.) on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27, 2024.



Set in a re-imagined “Edwardian Era,” this multi-city, multimedia extravaganza has grown over the past 23 years from an underground club party into an internationally recognized festival of the arts, now operating with the blessing of The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust. Presented over two nights, with both Friday and Saturday offering the full experience, ticket options are available for one or both nights and available now at edwardianball.com.



On Friday, January 26 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., guests are welcomed to The Edwardian Eve —a newly reimagined opening night experience. Explore an enchanted and immersive twilight, discover moonlit magic in our Museum of Wonders, enjoy a tapestry of performances in the Grand Ballroom, and peruse the world-class wares in the Vendor Bazaar.



The full lineup for Friday, January 26 includes:

VAU DE VIRE SOCIETY

As honored hosts of The Edwardian Ball, Vau de Vire Society has ravaged and titillated live entertainment causing jaws to drop in awe and admiration around the world for more than 20 years. The San Francisco-born collective of artists cross-pollinate genres by collaborating with an eclectic variety of world-renowned musicians, DJs and symphonies in creating original stage shows and festival productions spanning social barriers.



WHISKERMAN

Over the last 7 years, this Oakland band has developed an underground reputation for tackling the sublime with their ambitious songwriting, thunderous stage show, and acute lyricism. They have since emerged as an engine of the Bay Area's revitalized psychedelic and festival scenes.



WILL MAGID (BALKAN BUMP)

Oakland California based Trumpet Player / Producer / Ethnomusicologist / DJ Will Magid's music is always a joyous affair. His unique style of live performance and electronic sampling seamlessly blends original music with sounds from across the globe.



FORGETMENAUGHTS

The Forgetmenauts weave folklore and mythology into a strange, fresh, and rich soundscape.



BRAD BARTON, MENTALIST

Brad Barton has performed for over 20 years for corporate clients, arts festivals, TED talks, and more. His theater shows - even online performances - sell out. His charming, laid back style of true interaction with an audience is what has earned him international success.



JOE CULPEPPER, MAGICIAN

Joe Culpepper is a magician, consultant and researcher. He is an associate researcher at Montréal's National Circus School, is a member of London's Magic Circle, and has adapted magic effects for Cirque du Soleil, Concordia University, and others.



BAD UNKL SISTA

Bad Unkl Sista is a performance art ensemble that combines unique choreography, improvised music, couture costuming, and physical theater elements to produce site-specific durational performances that seek to provoke and inspire – changing how witnesses relate to the performers, to the world, and to themselves.



JAMIE DEWOLF

Jamie DeWolf is a performer, filmmaker, writer, live event producer, arts educator and circus ringmaster from Oakland, CA whose films have won over 35 international awards.



ZOE JAKES HOUSE OF TAROT

House of Tarot is true performance art, a mutable dance theater performance imbued with ritual and the mysteries of Fate. The archetypes of the Tarot come to life in dynamic choreographies, stunning set design, various theatrical props, and an original score of music by Zoe Jakes.



DARK GARDEN

Dark Garden offers bespoke handmade corsetry, designed and created in San Francisco. They have been partners with the Edwardian Ball since its inception in 1999.



FOU FOU HA!

Fou Fou Ha! is an ensemble of cartoon couture clowns who create an otherworldly interactive performance experience that celebrates our critical need for communal play.



KINETIC STEAM WORKS

Kinetic Steam Works is an Oakland-based nonprofit dedicated to steam powered kinetic art. We explore and repurpose the artifacts of clockwork modernity, blending vintage steam power, industrial art, and education.



DAN GRIFFITHS, CHURCH OF CLOWN

Dan Griffiths is a performer who creates original live theatre employing the use of humor and physical metaphor.



MIZ MARGO

Since 1995, MizMargo has been DJing dance floors, clubs and unique events from coast to coast.



SPEAKEASY SYNDICATE

Ezra Croft, aka Speakeasy Syndicate, lights up The Edwardian Ballroom dance floor with his

carefully crafted sets of vintage swing and electro beats.



SGT. SPLENDOR

Sgt. Splendor is an alternative, other/not classifiable rock group from New York.



WARM FLAT CHERRY COLA

Queer-Coded Villain, Haus of Libations Co-Founder, and Host/Producer of The Cherry Pit, a

chaotic monthly drag dance party.



SHOVELMAN

Shovelman is a junkyard beatnik, a shovel guitar wielding surrealist folk superhero. An enigmatic iconoclast, his music will lure you into another place and time.



IAN STEVENS

Ian Stevens is a longtime Edwardian Ball collaborator that helps design our darkly alluring

Museum of Wonders. This year he will be creating an oddities parlor, where you can relax with

your friends amidst a collection of curiosities.



MARCO COCHRANE (LIVE SCULPTURE)

Marco makes art intended to spark ideas, conversation and action. His work has been featured everywhere from the Smithsonian to Burning Man.



JET BLACK PEARL

Jetty Swart, a native of the Netherlands, is a one-woman dynamo, traveling around the world, singing and accompanying herself on the accordion, playing the flute, human beatbox, music box, toy piano and loop-station.



On Saturday, January 27 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., guests will be treated to an all-new live performance of Edward Gorey's classic tale, "The Remembered Visit." Night fades as a new day dawns, bringing the excitement and elegance of a warm and vibrant new day! Ballroom dancing and high kicking cancan fill the floor, as music, theatre, and fashion grace the Ballroom and Museum stages. Guests can explore the world-class wares of the Vendor Bazaar and discover the many hidden worlds of our patron saint, Edward Gorey.



The full lineup for Saturday, January 27 includes:



LIVE PERFORMANCE OF Edward Gorey'S TALE “THE REMEMBERED VISIT” The Edwardian Ball was born in 1999, as an homage to the late, great American author and

illustrator, Edward Gorey. Each year a different story from his extensive bibliography is selected and brought to life in an immersive stage performance. This year's tale is “The Remembered Visit,” a grim story of travel, intrigue, loss, and… paper.



VAU DE VIRE SOCIETY

As honored hosts of The Edwardian Ball, Vau de Vire Society has ravaged and titillated live entertainment causing jaws to drop in awe and admiration around the world for more than 20 years. The San Francisco-born collective of artists cross-pollinate genres by collaborating with an eclectic variety of world-renowned musicians, DJs and symphonies in creating original stage shows and festival productions spanning social barriers.



KUGELPLEX

Kugelplex is the West Coast's rockin'-est purveyor of klezmer and old-world music. Formed in 2001, the group plays wild, soulful dance music at concerts, festivals and jewish lifecycle events throughout the United States



PARLOR TRICKS

Parlor Tricks is the world's first and foremost industrial ragtime band, 1920's speakeasy jazz, ragtime, and blues, heavy on syncopation and stomp.



LE CANCAN BIJOU

Le Cancan Bijou is an award-winning, specialty-themed dance troupe based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The talented dancers of Le Cancan Bijou bring a new excitement and playful spirit to the traditional, high-kicking French Cancan.



JD LIMELIGHT

JD Limelight is a modern day troubadour, singing, composing and playing accordion, guitar, bass, ukulele, octophone, autoharp, mandolin.



BELINDA BLAIR

Belinda Blair is a versatile singer, bandleader, ukulele player and performer of swing, jazz, blues, indie rock, and lounge music in the San Francisco Bay Area. She returns to The Edwardian Ball as “The Mechanical Doll”, in our Museum of Wonders.



SWINGATTO

Swingatto was born in February 2014 from Antonio Feula's passion for gypsy jazz and swing. The project features Antonio Feula on guitar and Giacomo Tagliavia on double bass.



LIMBS AKIMBO

Originating from Australia's thriving music scene, Limbs Akimbo is an accomplished musician who has made a distinctive name for himself in the SF underground and is a recurring co-creator of The Museum of Wonders..



KINGFISH & ALEXA VON KICKINFACE

MC Kingfish and Alexa Von Kickinface are the long time MC's of San Francisco's world famous Hubba Hubba Revue burlesque & variety show, and they're super excited to be hosting together, at the fabulous Edwardian Ball Weekend!



SYDNI DEVERAUX

Sydni Deveraux is a 2x Burlesque Hall of Fame award winner, avid lifter, perfume loving, amateur dj-ing babe. She will host our Saturday vaudeville cabaret in The Museum of Wonders.



ZOE JAKES HOUSE OF TAROT

House of Tarot is true performance art, a mutable dance theater performance imbued with ritual and the mysteries of Fate. The archetypes of the Tarot come to life in dynamic choreographies, stunning set design, various theatrical props, and an original score of music by Zoe Jakes.



DARK GARDEN

Dark Garden offers bespoke handmade corsetry, designed and created in San Francisco. They have been partners with the Edwardian Ball since its inception in 1999.



FOU FOU HA!

Fou Fou Ha! is an ensemble of cartoon couture clowns who create an otherworldly interactive performance experience that celebrates our critical need for communal play.



KINETIC STEAM WORKS

Kinetic Steam Works is an Oakland-based nonprofit dedicated to steam powered kinetic art. We explore and repurpose the artifacts of clockwork modernity, blending vintage steam power, industrial art, and education.



DAN GRIFFITHS, CHURCH OF CLOWN

Dan Griffiths is a performer who creates original live theatre employing the use of humor and physical metaphor.



MIZ MARGO

Since 1995, MizMargo has been DJing dance floors, clubs and unique events from coast to coast.



SPEAKEASY SYNDICATE

Ezra Croft, aka Speakeasy Syndicate, lights up The Edwardian Ballroom dance floor with his

carefully crafted sets of vintage swing and electro beats.



SGT. SPLENDOR

Sgt. Splendor is an alternative, other/not classifiable rock group from New York.



WARM FLAT CHERRY COLA

Queer-Coded Villain, Haus of Libations Co-Founder, and Host/Producer of The Cherry Pit, a

chaotic monthly drag dance party.



SHOVELMAN

Shovelman is a junkyard beatnik, a shovel guitar wielding surrealist folk superhero. An enigmatic iconoclast, his music will lure you into another place and time.



IAN STEVENS

Ian Stevens is a longtime Edwardian Ball collaborator that helps design our darkly alluring

Museum of Wonders. This year he will be creating an oddities parlor, where you can relax with

your friends amidst a collection of curiosities.



MARCO COCHRANE (LIVE SCULPTURE)

Marco makes art intended to spark ideas, conversation and action. His work has been featured everywhere from the Smithsonian to Burning Man.



JET BLACK PEARL

Jetty Swart, a native of the Netherlands, is a one-woman dynamo, traveling around the world, singing and accompanying herself on the accordion, playing the flute, human beatbox, music box, toy piano and loop-station.



The Edwardian Ball Vendor Bazaar will be open to the public on Saturday, January 27 from 12 – 5 p.m. and will feature goods from the finest artisans, craftspeople, and merchants to make sure that you attend the Ball (and all your days thereafter) in the most exquisite style. Discover fashion, accessories, gifts, crafts, and more. In addition to our evening This daytime event is free and open to the public, and offers a quieter endeavor without the delightful hubbub of the evening events. All ages are welcome.



For more information on The Edwardian Ball, visit edwardianball.com.