EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule

The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26, 2023. Each company will have three performances and tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. 

All performances will be at 277 Taylor Street in downtown San Francisco. Fringe Schedule by date available at Click Here.

  • AS I EAT THE WORLD; A Latine man confronts his eating disorders and mental health by attempting to literally EAT THE WORLD. Solo performance by Luis Roberto Herrera of New York, produced by Scout and friends. WARNINGS: Harsh language, talk of eating disorders, talk of suicide, mature content. FRI AUG 11 8:30 PM AS I EAT THE WORLD; SUN AUG 13 1:00 PM AS I EAT THE WORLD; WED AUG 16 8:30 PM AS I EAT THE WORLD https://www.eventbrite.com/e/as-i-eat-the-world-tickets-655858990897
  • Benjamin's Passion; A solo show that asks if it is possible to love something without it driving you crazy. A Ukrainian ballet director isolated in ID and an aging dancer both confront frustration and disappointment in a true story that involves the KGB and murder. Solo performance/tragicomedy by  Elizabeth Du Val of Emeryville, California. WARNINGS: No harsh language, nudity or explicit violence, however subject matter deals with sexual harassment and murder. SUN AUG 13 5:30 PM Benjamin's Passion; SUN AUG 20 7:00 PM Benjamin's Passion; FRI AUG 25 8:30 PM Benjamin's Passion https://www.eventbrite.com/e/benjamins-passion-tickets-655863634787
  • blue monkey love cuts;  Is love over? What about sex? Are we done? An exploration of now. And then. A bag of hearts, minds, souls, and genitals. Opened. Comedy? Tragedy? Yes. Comedy and Tragedy by Steve Morgan Haskell of Berkeley, California, produced by blue monkey works. WARNINGS: Not for children. THUR AUG 10 8:30 PM blue monkey love cuts; SAT AUG 19 5:30 PM blue monkey love cuts; SUN AUG 20 8:30 PM blue monkey love cuts https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-monkey-love-cutsredux-tickets-655865500367
  • Dancing Home; The story of two cousins- one US born, the other a newcomer from Mexico, who discover the bonds that transcend their differences. This Spanish-bilingual family show features folklorico dance and object theatre. Drama/Comedy by Dyana Diaz, Alma Flor Ada, Gabriel Zubizaretta  of San Francisco, produced by San Francisco Youth Theatre. No warnings; excellent for children. SAT AUG 12 2:30 PM Dancing Home; WED AUG 23 7:00 PM Dancing Home; SAT AUG 26 5:30 PM Dancing Home https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dancing-home-tickets-659882344857
  • Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco ; A native son of SF confronts his colonized father, American history, and his Filipinoness. Solo performance; standup Dramedy by Emil Amok Guillermo of San Francisco, produced by Amok Productions. SAT AUG 12 7:00 PM “Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco”; THUR AUG 17 8:30 PM “Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco”; SAT AUG 19 1:00 PM “Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco” https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emil-amok-lost-npr-host-found-in-san-francisco-tickets-655868910567
  • Hi. (How Are You Now?); Welcome to Hi. (How Are You Now?), the reimagined version of last year's Hi. (How Are You?)! Still considering the global pandemic, clown Rodeo Debbie once again takes the local temperature by exploring the audience itself. (She continues not to be a medical professional; she just cares a lot.) A feeling is so convincingly real and important. And so is the next one, and the next one, too. Like a butterfly, it is there, and then, it is not there. And that is wonderful and horrible at the same time, which is actually wonderful. Theatrical Clown Show by Aine Donnelly of San Francisco, produced by Theatre Infinite. WARNINGS: Not For Children. SAT AUG 12 1:00 PM Hi. (How Are You Now?); SUN AUG 20 4:00 PM Hi. (How Are You Now?); THUR AUG 24 7:00 PM Hi. (How Are You Now?) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hi-how-are-you-now-tickets-655870725997
  • Howdy, Stranger; This cowboy adventure is best described as a dark western comedy which uses original music, puppetry and humor to answer the question: How far will a person go for love and respect? Written through the lens of a queer experience, the piece is a love letter to those struggling to find their place in the world but especially to queer youth to whom acceptance is everything. Musical One Person Comedy by Luca Torrens of Miami, Florida. WARNINGS: Alcohol, Gun violence, Gun shots, Flashing light, Religious Themes. SUN AUG 13 8:30 PM Howdy, Stranger; WED AUG 16 7:00 PM Howdy, Stranger; THUR AUG 17 7:00 PM Howdy, Stranger https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howdy-stranger-tickets-655903774847
  • No f-cks given. None taken. All done.; A one person show unpacking asexuality and all it's not. A comedic one person show by Pamela L Paek of Irvine, California. WARNINGS: harsh language and high school math. SAT AUG 12 5:30 PM No f-cks given. None taken. All done.; SAT AUG 19 7:00 PM No f-cks given. None taken. All done.; WED AUG 23 8:30 PM No f-cks given. None taken. All done. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-f-cks-given-none-taken-all-done-tickets-655911056627
  • Seeing Stars; Ever wish that someone you love would change overnight? Be careful what you wish for! At 31, Steve moves back in with his parents. But when his gruff, distant dad turns into a horse of a different color, Steve is in for the ride of a lifetime. “Seeing Stars” is a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of family dysfunction, mental illness, and a man's desire to connect with his dad. Solo performance by Steve Budd of Oakland, California, produced by Steve Budd Presents. WARNINGS: Deals with mental health challenges. THUR AUG 10 7:00 PM Seeing Stars; SAT AUG 19 2:30 PM Seeing Stars; SAT AUG 26 7:00 PM Seeing Stars; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seeing-stars-tickets-655912751697
  • The Aged of Aquarius; Choreographer wants to show the world and her Trump-loving family that The Donald is a walking crime spree, against the advice of her Politics Professor husband. Solo performance by Andrea Mock, produced by Dancing Ear, Inc. of Berkeley, California. www.AndreaMock.com.   SUN AUG 13 2:30 PM The Aged of Aquarius; FRI AUG 18 7:00 PM The Aged of Aquarius; SAT AUG 19 4:00 PM The Aged of Aquarius https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-aged-of-aquarius-tickets-655843314007
  • the Curve; “the Curve” is the story of Genie Cartier's nearly 30 years as an acrobat, told through a unique blend of formats. In this one-woman variety show, circus, dance, physical comedy and spoken word are all stitched together to form the image of life as a circus performer– and what happens to the body and mind in the process. Ranging from absurd performing experiences to the tragic hazards of a dangerous sport, the show is both an examination of circus as an art form and a personal reflection. Solo Circus Theatre Comedy by Genie Cartier of San Francisco, produced by Bow & Arrow Circus Theatre Collective.  WARNINGS: Recommended for ages 12 and up. SAT AUG 12 8:30 PM the Curve; FRI AUG 25 7:00 PM the Curve; SAT AUG 26 1:00 PM the Curve https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-curve-tickets-655867556517
  • The Great Gorbolski; A solo seven character clown odyssey. The Great Garbolski puts on the family show he always dreamed of. Get to know the eccentric Garbolskis! See Uncle Tibi wrestle the Sitsquatch. Find out what Gisela has in her giant bag. Try to avoid stepdad Jimmy E. Honkenstern as he wanders the theater working security. The brothers Garbolski make you laugh, cry, eat a pickle. An absurd exploration of family, intergenerational trauma, dictators, and what it means to be American. Solo Performance by Michael Hays of San Francisco, produced by Tin Tan. WARNINGS: Very Mild Mature Content. Solo Performance by Michael Hays of San Francisco, produced by Tin Tan. WARNINGS: Very Mild Mature Content. SUN AUG 13 7:00 PM The Great Gorbolski; FRI AUG 18 8:30 PM The Great Gorbolski; SUN AUG 20 2:30 PM The Great Gorbolski https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-gorbolski-tickets-655870064017
  • The Professionals: Present Cirque du So Ray; San Francisco based improvisers The Professionals, present their latest creation: Cirque du So Ray, a small, family owned circus in America's easternmost township - Lubec, Maine. Join these quirky characters beneath the big top for a behind the scenes look at the “mirth & merriment, with just a hint of mischief ” that is Cirque du So Ray. Improv comedy by The Professionals of San Francisco. WARNINGS: Ages 12+. SUN AUG 13 4:00 PM The Professionals: Present Cirque du So Ray; SAT AUG 19 8:30PM The Professionals: Present Cirque du So Ray; SUN AUG 20 5:30 PM The Professionals: Present Cirque du So Ray https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-professionals-present-cirque-du-so-ray-tickets-655911838967
  • Type 2 Fun; A standup comedy show that's a mix of personal stories, social commentary and uncomfortable truths. It features character voices and physical comedy too! Let's share a laugh together while we await the failure of our meat suit! Comedy, Solo performance by Colleen and Barb of San Francisco. WARNINGS: not for children. SAT AUG 12 4:00 PM Type 2 Fun; THUR AUG 24 8:30 PM Type 2 Fun; SAT AUG 26 2:30 PM Type 2 Fun https://www.eventbrite.com/e/type-2-fun-tickets-655913293317
  • …wait... What was I saying?; For a follow-up to his award-winning solo performance BASED ON ACTUAL EVENTS Jaye wished to delve into his flawed relationship with his father, or his inability to say "No" to drugs & acts of stupidity, or perhaps the tale of his sordid & lengthy search for his fairy tale love story while exploring his non-discriminatory libido. But then he had a stroke and almost died due to gaslighting himself. From that moment forward we find him...finding him. Solo Performance, comedy, storytelling by Jaye Lee Vocque of Stockton, California, produced by Ultrasuede Productions. WARNINGS: Language, talk of death. FRI AUG 11 7:00 PM …wait…What was I Saying?; SUN AUG 20 1:00 PM …wait…What was I Saying?; SAT AUG 26 4:00 PM …wait…What was I Saying? https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wait-what-was-i-saying-tickets-655914206047



