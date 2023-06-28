EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule

The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26.
POPULAR
The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26, 2023. Each company will have three performances and tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
All performances will be at 277 Taylor Street in downtown San Francisco. Fringe Schedule by date available at Click Here.
Videos
|The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
|The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
|Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
|Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
|Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD!
New Conservatory Theatre Center (7/05-7/16)
|Danny Seraphine’s "Take Me Back To Chicago Experience"
The Canyon – Montclair (7/08-7/08)
|Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Golden Gate Theatre (8/01-8/27)
|Adam Pascal in Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (7/07-7/08)
|King Lear
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/26-8/27)
|Blevin Blectum, Thomas Dimuzio, Quivering Lip, Mal Sed
Peacock Lounge (7/13-7/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You