Dragon Productions Releases Coronavirus Guidelines

Read a statement from Dragon Productions concerning the current coronavirus outbreak:

"All classes and performances will continue as scheduled at the Dragon Theatre. We are monitoring the situation and are on emergency lists with the city and county to receive the latest updates.



In guidance with guidelines established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) we're sanitizing public areas at least once daily before every show with Clorox type products and have made hand sanitizers and tissue available in the lobby.



We encourage you to take standard health precautions, including frequent hand-washing, and covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or the inside of your elbow. If you feel ill, we ask that you stay home.



For more information on COVID-19 please look at the WHO's website.



If you have tickets and are unable to attend a performance due to illness, please call the box office on Mon. Wed, or Thurs 3-6p at 650-493-2006 ext 2, or send an email to tickets@dragonproductions.net and the box office will exchange your tickets for a later date free of charge.



If anything changes on this based on new information from our local governments we'll be sure to send out an update. Stay healthy, friends!"





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You