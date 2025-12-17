-ARLEKIN!'s OUR CLASS To Be Presented at the Z Space Steindler Stage

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

-ARLEKIN!, the immigrant theater company founded by Ukrainian-born, Jewish director Igor Golyak, will take its production of Our Class to San Francisco in March 2026 for a co-production with Z Space.

This production will mark -ARLEKIN!'s West Coast premiere, and will feature Chulpan Khamatova as Rachelka/Marianna. Twelve performances, held on the Z Space Steindler Stage, will run between March 27-April 5. Tickets go on sale mid-January and the show is expected to sell out. Patrons can secure early ticket access by signing up on www.arlekinplayers.com.

Our Class follows ten classmates — five Jewish and five Catholic Poles — who grow up as friends and neighbors, then find themselves pitted against each other in the face of entrenched antisemitism, with life and death consequences. Inspired by real life events surrounding a 1941 pogrom in a small Polish village, this shocking, timely story follows their lives from childhood through eight decades in a contemporary production of Tadeusz Słobodzianek's masterpiece, adapted by Norman Allen, and helmed by Ukrainian-born Jewish director Igor Golyak.

-ARLEKIN! co-produced the New York premiere of Our Class with partner MART Foundation at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in 2024, then transferred it to Classic Stage Company in Manhattan for an extended run later that year. In Spring 2025, -ARLEKIN! produced the piece, this time starring Khamatova, at the Calderwood Pavillion, Boston Center for the Arts, a sold out engagement. Our Class was the winner of four 2025 off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Ensemble, and Outstanding Scenic Design. Our Class San Francisco is the next stop, and -ARLEKIN! plans to share Our Class in more cities in North America over the next two years.

The Our Class cast is led by international star of stage and screen Chulpan Khamatova (Good Bye Lenin!, The Master and Margarita) as Rachelka/Marianna with an additional cast of actors from Ukraine, Russia, Boston, and New York, including Boston favorites Deborah Martin (recently seen in -ARLEKIN!'s The Dybbuk), Gigi Watson (The Merchant of Venice), and Jeremy Beazlie (Tartuffe, The Dybbuk, The Gaaga).

Khamatova remarks, “I'm so happy to be working with Igor Golyak and on such an important play as Our Class. Especially now. I want to speak loudly about what happens to people when they are overwhelmed by hatred and war. It is a wonderful experience to collaborate on this play."

