Dan Hoyle's Critically-Acclaimed BORDER PEOPLE Extends At The Marsh SF

With its extension run virtually sold out, The Marsh San Francisco announces an additional extension of Border People, the newest solo show by award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle, into October 2019.

Based on Hoyle's conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and border crossers of all kinds, the show has been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim, earning the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle, noting "This is what it is to witness a master of his craft. Dan Hoyle is one of our theatrical gems," and praised the production as "A testament to the core-to-nerve ending commitment and courage" of those living on borders of any kind.

Border People, developed with and directed by Charlie Varon, currently scheduled to close August 30, will be extended through October 26, 2019 with performances at 8:00pm Thursdays, 8:00pm Fridays, and 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale Thursdays; $30-$35 sliding scale Fridays; $35-$40 sliding scale Saturdays; $55 and $100 reserved ALL NIGHTS) or more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org or call The Marsh Box office at 415-282-3055 (open Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).

Hoyle began work on the show after the election of Trump in November 2016, working with increased urgency to complete the work as the American immigration debate has grown more heated. Border People is based on Hoyle's conversations and interviews along the Southwestern border and into Mexico, as well as at refugee safe houses on the Northern border with Canada, and in the courtyards of housing projects in the South Bronx.

It offers a startling gallery of portraits of those, in Hoyle's words, "who cross borders, geographical or cultural, by necessity or choice." Border People continues Hoyle's brand of journalistic theater that has been hailed as "riveting, funny and poignant" by The New York Times and "hilarious, moving and very necessary" by Salon.



The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and now annually hosts more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible."





