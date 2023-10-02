Come Exorcise Your Demons, Or Party Alongside Them Instead At Princess Presents HELL HOLE 2023

Come experience the ultimate Halloween event at Princess Presents "Hell Hole 2023"!

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Come Exorcise Your Demons, Or Party Alongside Them Instead At Princess Presents HELL HOLE 2023

It can't be contained! The flaming void has reopened and it wants to be filled with depraved souls. The third annual HELL HOLE returns to SOMA's legendary Oasis nightclub on October 27th, 28th and 31st. An EPIC immersive Halloween experience that will burn your eyes and leave a burning ember in your chest. Featuring over 30 performers encompassing DRAG, AERIAL and FIRE ARTS.

A Haunted Maze with interactive performance installations, a devilish photo booth, demon go-go's, three $300 costume contests, and visual terrors around every corner! Experience Oasis transformed like you've never seen it before.

Brought to you by producers Tito Soto, Pseuda and Evian, “Hell Hole” will feature an epic midnight drag show over three nights, with local legends like Raya Light, Nicki Jizz, Militia Scunt and headliners Hollow Eve, Vander Von Odd (Winner of Dragula S1) and Willam from RuPaul's Drag Race S4! Check your piety at the door, come in your fiercest looks and join the other queers, freaks and sinners on the dancefloor. If you've been before you know it is unlike any club event you've ever experienced. With fresh frights every year, this event is not to be missed!

  • FRIDAY, October 27th stars VANDER VON ODD

  • SATURDAY, October 28th stars HOLLOW EVE

  • TUESDAY, October 31st stars WILLAM

*Aerialists and fire dancers will not perform on the 31st.*

Limited early bird tickets on Eventbrite now, with special discounted pricing for those who want to experience all nights! We can't wait to raise hell with you!

Oasis is 21+ for all events.




