Cinnabar Theater Presents HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

Cinnabar Theater will present Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama How I Learned to Drive opening on April 3rd and playing through April 19th. How I Learned to Drive is a warm, tragic, funny, and strikingly perceptive memory play in which a young woman named Li'l Bit looks back on her warped experience with love and struggles to forgive in the face of her past sexual trauma. The show is directed by Beth Craven.

One of the most discomfiting love stories to emerge from the American theater, How I Learned to Drive follows the strained, sexual, romantic relationship between Li'l Bit and her aunt's husband, Uncle Peck, from her childhood through her adolescence and into adulthood. Set mostly in rural Maryland, Vogel's provocative play begins with Li'l Bit taking the audience through several decades of her life, going as far back as when she was 11 years old. Rather than following a chronological plot, Vogel has purposely rearranged the order of events to reflect the mysterious way that memories work. Over the course of the play, we learn that Li'l Bit, profoundly affected by her relationship with Peck and her family's treatment of her, has alcoholic and perhaps even nascent pedophilic tendencies of her own. However, she may have the strength and self-knowledge to break the damaging cycle of dysfunction, gain insight into her uncle's troubled psyche, and learn forgiveness.

Vogel's play won the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Lortel Prize, the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics Awards for Best Play, as well as her second OBIE.

Performances: Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm April 3 to April 19, 2020. Cinnabar Theater 3333 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952

Tickets range from $23 Youth - $36 Adults (including service fees) Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920 today!





