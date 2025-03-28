Cinnabar Theater Announces 53rd Season 'On The Road' At Sonoma State University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinnabar Theater has announced its 53rd season, continuing its "On the Road" performances at Warren Theater, Sonoma State University.

2025-2026 SEASON LINEUP

SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD

By Ken Ludwig

September 12–28, 2025

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and iconic characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of the legendary outlaw who takes on the ruthless powers that be. A swashbuckling, action-packed theatrical experience you won't want to miss!

A CINNABAR CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG – Special Event

December 19–21, 2025

A brand-new holiday tradition! This joyous song-and-dance cabaret celebrates the true meaning of Christmas, blending beloved holiday classics with modern hits for a festive, feel-good experience for the whole family.

MY FAIR LADY

By Lerner & Loewe

January 23–February 8, 2026

This iconic musical, based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, features one of Broadway's most beloved scores. Join us for an enchanting journey as Eliza Doolittle transforms from a cockney flower girl to an elegant lady, featuring unforgettable songs like “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?”, “I Could Have Danced All Night”, and “On the Street Where You Live.”

THE CHRISTIANS

By Lucas Hnath

April 10–26, 2026

A powerful drama about faith, community, and belief, The Christians follows Pastor Paul as he delivers a sermon that shakes the foundation of his megachurch. This thought-provoking play explores the complexities of conviction and the challenges of change in contemporary America.

THE SECRET GARDEN

By Marsha Norman & Lucy Simon, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

June 19–July 5, 2026

This enchanting adaptation of the classic novel tells the story of young Mary Lennox, who discovers the wonders of a hidden garden and embarks on a journey of healing and renewal. Featuring a stunning score and a heartwarming story, *The Secret Garden* is a tale of hope, transformation, and the power of nature.

CINNABAR ON THE ROAD

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, Cinnabar Theater continues their construction of their permanent performing arts center at The Petaluma Village Outlet Mall. During this transition, the company will be performing at Warren Theater, located at Sonoma State University in Ives Hall. This move allows for greater accessibility and expanded audiences while maintaining the intimate, high-quality productions that Cinnabar is known for.

Warren Theater, Sonoma State University

Ives Hall, 1801 East Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

YOUNG REP SEASON

Cinnabar's Young Rep program offers incredible performance opportunities for young actors, featuring exciting productions for the next generation of theater artists.

GUYS AND DOLLS

By Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling

November 15–30, 2025

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.

MACBETH

By William Shakespeare

March 13–22, 2026

A gripping tale of ambition and fate, this iconic tragedy follows a Scottish general whose ruthless pursuit of power, fueled by prophecy and manipulation, leads to a deadly downfall.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

By John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick

May 16–25, 2026

Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway.

TICKETS & SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Season subscriptions go on sale this May. Secure your seats for this incredible lineup by visiting www.cinnabartheater.org or calling (707) 763-8920.

