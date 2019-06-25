CMT Mainstage Presents LEGALLY BLONDE

CMT Mainstage, featuring local performers ages 14-20 in two rotating casts, will present Legally Blonde The Musical, when a popular sorority sister takes on Harvard Law School and wins!

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie,?Legally Blonde The Musical follows Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all - but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her to "get serious" at Harvard. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. She struggles with peers, professors and her ex; but with the support of some new friends, she realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Show Schedule: Friday, July 26 at 7 pm; Saturday, July 27 at 2 pm and 7pm; Sunday, July 28 at 1 pm and 6 pm; Thursday, August 1 at 7 pm; Friday, August 2 at 7 pm; Saturday, August 3 at 7pm; and Sunday, August 4 at 1 pm. Tickets are $20-$25. To purchase: cmtsj.org/legally-blonde.

Since 1968, throughout the time CMT San Jose has been an integral part of the South Bay arts community, over 50,000 young people have participated in their programs. During their 50th Anniversary season alone, CMT cast over 1200 performers and performed for 40,000 audience members, including 8,000 young people at Student Matinees. Now in its 51st season, CMT remains committed to train and educate today's youth through musical theater, to set and achieve high artistic and personal goals, and to inspire them to become exemplary artists, patrons and citizens of tomorrow. Inclusiveness and quality are the two touchstones of CMT's vision. CMT is dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities and stands behind its promise never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations.





